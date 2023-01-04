It's 2023 and Milton town officials, leaders and community members shared their New Year's resolutions with the Independent.
What's your resolution for 2023? Share a goal or something you are looking forward to with news@miltonindependent.com. We'll add responses here.
"As we venture into a new year, I hope and pray for a deeply divided nation to get back on track and 'get along.' We live in the greatest nation on earth and need to show the world that we are better than we are showing ourselves to be….new policies and laws won’t change that — the answer lies within our inner core…. Can it be done? I’m skeptical but forever the optimist that it can…."
—Rep. Michael Morgan, R-Milton
"My prayer and wish, for the new year is,that people will see that they can be hopeful. Our Faith leads to Hope. Hope gives us the vision to keep on moving forward with God’s grace (help).
New year resolutions, when done right, when small, and achievable goals are made, can be a great source of hope, and peace. But for a Christian, every day of our lives, we can make new resolutions. For God gives us, second after second to help us to keep on going with His grace to draw closer to Him, and to others with His Grace."
—Father John Feltz, Priest at St. Ann's Parish
"The Milton Artists' Guild is excited for 2023 and our goal is to offer free art classes to children every Sunday, monthly paint and sip classes, art workshops, and unique gifts. Our new Executive Director, Corrina Thurston, starts on Jan. 2 and under her leadership, we hope to offer new and fun things to do and see in 2023!"
—Lisa Rees, president of the Milton Artists Guild
"Each year I resolve to improve my work-life balance, be a better listener, be more patient and provide better customer service to residents."
—Don Turner, Milton Town Manager
