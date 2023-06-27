This past week the Speaker of the House and the Senate Pro Tempore had established Tuesday June 20 through Thursday June 22 for a “veto session” to debate on and vote whether to override 7 more vetoes issued by Governor Scott.
He had earlier issued a veto against Senate bill S.5 – “The Affordable Heat Act” but that was already voted on and overridden during the regular session. I will not get into that bill as that dialogue already occurred in earlier reports/conversations I’ve had with you folks.
The veto session that could have taken up to 3 days with deliberation and compromise turned into the majority party in the House simply taking swift and decisive action to override the Governor on all 5 bills that he vetoed. The Senate followed suit and voted to override them as well. The session ended at roughly 5 p.m. the day it started.
No compromises were made, and all 5 bills will now become law. This was all done despite the House Republicans asking for compromise and concessions to make the bills more palatable for all Vermonters.
With the current construct of the House and Senate, there is one sided “rule” with little to no back-and-forth dialogue and no compromise. Without this, we end up with one-sided legislation without a diversity of thought and work going into the bills. This does not bode well for Vermonters.
The Senate had two bills that were vetoed but not taken up as it appeared they did not have the votes to override them, so they were simply sent back to their committees of jurisdiction with no further action on them.
Despite pleas on the House floor for reason and fiscally palatable bills, the majority rapidly overrode the Governor’s concerns on: H.494 (Budget).
This budget has grown 13% over. last year and contains $22M in unsolicited DMV fee increases, H.217 (Childcare) - sets up a brand-new, (multi, multi millions of dollars) payroll tax largely funded by employers, although all workers will be required to pay their share. H.305 increased professional licensing fees for all state licensed occupations. H.509 - non-citizen voting in Burlington and H.386 - 16/17-year-old voting in Brattleboro.
As Governor Scott has stated on numerous occasions – he proposed a budget that had no new taxes or fees and yet provided the very best in services to all Vermonters. These overrides will financially hurt every Vermonter.
Don’t get me wrong – these bills were well intended but the cost to enact them was too high. Again, the Governor had a plan, but it was largely ignored.
In addition to these new expenses being levied on all Vermonters, the non-citizen voting and 16/17-year-olds voting there is also a constitutionality component that is questionable.
With nearly a half billion dollars of new spending in this one budget, Vermont has become one of the top 3 or 4 taxed states in the nation. I don’t think that Vermonters should be pleased with that notoriety.
As always, I can be reached at 802-881-7835 or mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us
Representative Michael Morgan
