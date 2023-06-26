On Tuesday, June 20, the House and Senate reconvened to take up legislation that the Governor vetoed. There were 8 vetoes for the 2023 legislative session. 6 House bills and 2 Senate bills.
During the regular session, one of the vetoes, S.5, was overridden, leaving 5 House bills and 2 Senate bills to take up during this special veto session.
Follow to see all 2023 bill action taken by the Governor including further links to his veto explanations.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
The veto session was scheduled to possibly last for three days, but in an extremely quick and easy fashion, the House Majority voted to override all 5 of the Governor’s vetoes in one day.
To add some perspective to the significance of this occurrence, previously in Vermont history, there had only been a total of 14 veto overrides EVER.
In my opinion, this record breaking act should not be viewed as a success. In fact, it should be viewed as just the opposite, because when the need for compromise and discussion no longer exists, true representation also no longer exists. Vermonters deserve dialogue, collaboration, and compromise in Montpelier; anything less is unacceptable.
The vetoed House bills that were acted on:
H.217 – Child care, early education, worker’s compensation and unemployment insurance. Veto overridden (Yes 116 to No 31)
H.494 – State Budget, Veto overridden (Yes 105 to No 42)
H.305 – Professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulations. Veto overridden (Yes 109 to No 38).
H.386 – Approval of Amendments to the charter of the Town of Brattleboro. Veto overridden (Yes 110 to No 37)
H.509 – Approval of amendments to the voter qualification provisions of the charter of the City of Burlington. Veto overridden (Yes 111 to No 36).
The Senate chose to recommit their two vetoed bills back to their committees of jurisdiction which means the vetoes stand. There could be numerous reasons that they chose to not take up these bills but it appears that they did not have the votes needed to override and would rather let the vetoes stand than have an override attempt defeated.
Senate bills recommitted:
S.39 – An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly. Recommitted to the Senate Government Operations Committee.
S.6 – An act relating to law enforcement interrogations policies. Recommitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Although the legislature has adjourned once again, I am still very accessible by email or phone.
Please reach out at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us if you have any questions or concerns.
I also plan on attending many of the fantastic events scheduled in Georgia and Milton this summer, so if you see me, please don’t hesitate to say hello.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.