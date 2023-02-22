This column is written by Senator Irene Wrenner, D-Chittenden-North.
Here's a summary of what the Senate Committee on Institutions, on which I serve, is working on. My prior update covered Senate Agriculture: https://www.essexreporter.com/opinion/message-from-montpelier-irene-wrenner-shares-monthly-update-from-the-senates-chittenden-north-district/article_bbfffabc-a34a-11ed-b9dd-db505e242430.html
The five Institutions Committee members must allocate a Capital Budget of about $203 milling toward paying for the planning, design, construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of hundreds of state-owned buildings, trails, historic sites, and monuments. https://ljfo.vermont.gov/subjects/2023-2024-session-fy-2024-and-fy-2025/filter/fiscal-year/fy-2025
Current Capital funding requests are exceeding $228 million. Some difficult decisions must be made. However, we cannot finalize those decisions before obtaining feedback – from the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions – on the Governor's proposed Capital Budget. The House gets first dibs, then we'll have a turn to shape it next month.
Committee members continue to meet this month with state employees to determine funding priorities. Staff have testified to acute needs for new buildings and extensive renovations. They've also recommended selling several properties, such as the office building at 108 Cherry Street in Burlington. https://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/state-wants-to-sell-downtown-burlington-office-building/Content?oid=37440252
Staff have explained the Capital Expenditure Cash Fund, which helps us meet a growing list of needs with cash, rather than borrowing, to save interest payments.
The Chancellor and CFO of Vermont State Colleges informed the Committee about the plan to rebrand the five campuses and nine learning sites as Vermont State University in the coming year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIQjw_ZQFIo
We spoke with the VSC President who wants to convert their library collections to digital only. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mZuaA8H_x4
Vermont's correctional facilities are inadequate and out-of-date. Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington is first on the list to replace. Its layout and construction hinder our efforts to help the women incarcerated there. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOX4dvYVWhw
We spoke with an administrator from Maine's Department of Corrections, which built a Women's Re-entry facility that better serves those who are justice-involved — the current term for people we formerly labeled a convict or parolee — and sets them up for success outside prison. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6vaogBPakg
The state also plans to site a temporary, modular facility — perhaps in St. Albans — to securely house and treat youths for short stays. Currently, these children wind up in hospital emergency rooms for days or weeks at a time because resources haven't kept up with demand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdTtN6LDGjU
We heard from David Schutz, the State Curator, about replacing historic interior finishes at the State House, which doubles as an art museum year-round. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AVR2iJ7M7M
——
This month I gathered with other legislators and community members for Conversations in Essex, Fairfax, Milton, Westford, and Georgia. More group events are in the works, and I'm readily available by email.
Institutions meetings are live-streamed and available to watch later here: https://www.youtube.com/@VTSenateInstitutions
VTDigger's Final Reading provides short summaries of prominent committee activity each day.
https://vtdigger.org/tag/final-reading-2023/
I post photos and brief updates on my official Senate Facebook page: http://Facebook.com/SenatorIreneWrenner.
Please feel free to contact me anytime with your issues or concerns.
Senator Irene Wrenner
Chittenden North
802 338 2247 (c)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.