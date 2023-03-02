This letter is from Heather Preuss, a resident of Milton.
I've been a resident of Milton for 20 years. Our town historically has a problem funding schools. When I moved here 20 years ago, budget after budget was voted down. This set up minimal student and infrastructure support. The consequence was disarray in the 2010s. We went through a series of weak superintendents that didn't have a district vision; but instead tactically managed budgets and staff to stay in control. Their actions had huge consequences: severely impacting several Milton families. There were also financial consequences in unplanned payouts from these administrations.
Amy has been our superintendent since 2018. She led the district through COVID, with a vision of taking care of students first; that students who feel safe and respected will do better in all aspects of learning. She's trying to develop our school system into a community of learners where all are welcome.
I see the way education has changed in the past decade. Our world, the students, and the education expectations have all changed. The funding we get at the state and federal level to help our students has changed. To make sure that as many kids get services and we budget correctly....administrators and board members put policies in place to make sure we're looking at all aspects of education. This year they are proposing a budget that reduces our taxes but maintains services.
While our board works on the budget, our teachers are working to develop our students into learners who know core concepts, ask questions, think critically and creatively, can work both independently and as a team. I see that development in my own kids, and their classmates in MTSD. Those skills are critical to being successful coworkers, partners, and neighbors.
My big concern is the push by several town members to go back to "traditional" education. As a product of that traditional education, there are many land mines with that type of structure. It does not benefit all students. This group wants to slash the budget and scrap our administration. After several years of building our reputation as a healthy town to raise and teach kids... overhauling our administration and/or budget will take years to recover from.
Gutting the budget also means hard choices. The challengers have not been articulate enough to give confidence they can navigate restrictions the federal government and state have around aid, education, and finance. They admit they don't understand what the school board can and can't do. There have been town discussions that the board is not being "creative" with finances and funding. Creativity in accounting can be a huge legal liability. If we can't afford budget increases, we can't afford fines and penalties. Electing board members who will work within state/federal framework is paramount.
Back to our kids — we need to look at what they need. The equity policy is the administrative policy to give students support. You will hear the equity policy is an undercurrent of BLM, CRT, and other political "wokeness." It's not. Equity policies provide a framework to examine what education barriers exist and to help break them down. It's uncomfortable to think that discrimination exists in Milton, but it does. Equity policies are the foundation that opens doors and access for all — it does not mean that anyone loses their "fair share." And we have the opportunity to create ours right now.
Rex and her admin team are working with the current board to move this forward. While some see this as "falling in line" I see this as a board that understands the vision, realizes the importance, and aligns their goals to support our students. It's still in early development. The district continues to ask for input. Being against the equity policy without constructive feedback in such early stages suggests complete resistance to new ideas. We need board members who are willing to work with others and make ideas better rather than dig in from a place of fear and misunderstanding.
There's a huge groundswell in our town to make it more welcoming. The recreation department is trying to attract more people to Bombardier park with large projects, and the Milton on the Move team is trying to get businesses and homeowners to stay in Milton and take pride in living and working here. We need to supplement this municipal effort with a school that supports and welcomes all learners; not just traditional ones. We need board members that think about all students and continue working towards making Milton education accessible to everyone.
With that perspective; I encourage everyone to learn more about the issues at hand. My research has led me to publicly endorse both Melinda Young and Jeremy Metcalf for next week's election. They are the best choices for me to help keep Milton moving forward.
Heather Preuss (she/her)
Milton taxpayer, MTSD Parent
