This letter is from Lisa Rees, a resident of Milton.
With elections a few short weeks away, I want to share why I am supporting Irene Wrenner for the Vermont Senate. Bottom line is this - no one works harder for constituents. Perhaps you’ve seen Irene around town, knocking on doors, attending Town meetings, and asking people what’s on their mind. Having served as a non-partisan officeholder for 12 years, she understands that all voices deserve to be heard and that the best policy comes from governing inclusively.
While her opponent has chosen to sit out a number of interviews and debates, Irene is eager to share her platform with you and highlight what she's hearing from residents of Milton and other towns in our new senate district.
Here are several ways to get to know Irene:
On WVMT in July: https://www.wvmtradio.com/show/the-morning-drive/?futurishared=1046
On VTDigger: https://vtdigger.org/vtdigger-2022-election-guide/2022-election-candidate/?candidate_id=irene-wrenner
On Town Meeting TV in June: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWElh2oZYUk&list=PLljLFn4BZd2OAsACMlAU_TfUGFYn6L8lt&index=6&t=186s
On Town Meeting TV in September: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXOdzLHVHuw
On WVMT in October: https://post.futurimedia.com/wvmt/playlist/4/listen-1144.html?cb=1664885423.932113
On Vote-USA: https://vote-usa.org/Intro.aspx?State=VT&Id=VTWrennerIrene
Her opponent, on the other hand, has not opened up himself to his constituents in any of these venues. I want a public servant, like Irene, who is willing to share and to dialogue about public policy. I’m voting for Irene for Vermont Senate and I hope you will too!
