This letter is from Irene Wrenner, a Vermont State Senate candidate for the Chittenden-North district and a resident of Essex Town.
I’m grateful to the editor of this paper for correcting Greg Morgan’s residency after his letter’s initial publication, lest readers think he’s a voter in the Chittenden-NORTH district. He’s not.
In fact, this major contributor to Brian Shelden’s campaign lives in the Chittenden-CENTRAL district, which has an exciting 5-way Senate race.
Nonetheless, Morgan and his wife Toni have each penned distorted perspectives, as outsiders, seeking to sway voters against me and my record: 9 successful issue campaigns.
The Morgans are obsessively focused on a Senate election in a district they cannot vote in.
Amidst robust celebrations around Essex Junction’s separation from the Town of Essex on July 1, why would residents like the Morgans — no relation to the Republican candidates on the Milton ticket! – now seek someone to blame for that outcome?
When the Village of Essex Junction Trustees ignored the successful 3+3 charter change election outcome and counter-proposed a 4+3 scheme of representation in 2020, THEY (not I) signed the death knell for the Merger they said they wanted. It was theirs and Shelden’s inability to see the necessity and genius in equalizing representation among equal populations that torched the merger.
Shelden spent $705 of his own money to malign 3+3 as “gerrymandering," even though 3+3 was modeled on the 4+4 representation used by our school board since 2017. Shelden lost.
Shelden moved back to VT less than 4 years ago after growing up in the Junction and then being away for several decades. That may explain his political alliances and priorities, which differ from those of the Town’s majority.
On the other hand, I’ve worked for the past 17 years to bring the Essex community together. I served on a Merger Task Force in 2005-06, urging my peers to provide benefits for both parts of Town in the 2006 Plan of Merger. When they passed a lopsided plan instead, voters rejected it in a 2007 re-vote.
My efforts to communicate the contents of that merger plan, plus the voters’ rejection of it, have saved the average homeowner in Essex a total of more than $5,000 over the past 15 years.
Greg Morgan neglects to report that fact, nor acknowledges why people in Essex Town are grateful for the clarity that I — and in recent years, the Essex ReTorter — have brought to numerous issues. Instead, Morgan uses the same tactic employed during many merger discussions: tell only half the story.
A tax increase is a tax increase, all-at-once or spread over 12 years, with one big difference. While they hoped to slowly “boil the frog” using the latter method, Junction officials never acknowledged the looming expenses for aging infrastructure that the Town would have been saddled with. The in-house figure was set at more than $11 million.
Not a penny of those capital costs was included in the estimates being marketed by people like Shelden and the Morgans. No surprise, then, that voters balked at such deception and voted down the merger.
Because I broadcast the facts, these pro-merger advocates blame the messenger rather than the people who hid the facts.
I heard Town residents ask, “What’s in it for us?” and offered a viable answer. My 3+3 proposal for changing the Selectboard’s uneven representation would have provided the Town taxpayers something — fair representation — in exchange for the fair taxation desired by the Village, which would have cost Town taxpayers an arm-and-a-leg. Without fair representation, the merger failed not once but twice in 2021.
Later that year, fewer than 40% of the registered voters in Essex Junction approved a separation from the Town. You’ll hear Junction residents say “88% passage” without clarifying that it's based only on those who showed up to vote. Most voters sat out this watershed election.
Voters in the Town of Essex, including myself, had NO opportunity to vote on allowing the Village to secede, even though our taxes and government structure are also impacted.
Fortunately, the financial impact of separation to the Town is lower than the sunniest projected merger costs. Plus the Town, and the City, each gain local control.
Both facts are ignored by the Morgans and, in fact, spun to make it sound as if separation isn’t the healthiest resolution to a 64-year dysfunctional relationship between a Town and its Village. It is!
Junction residents like the Morgans blame me for the Separation, while their City officials are spending thousands of dollars to celebrate it. Make up your minds, please, and stop meddling in the Northern district’s race for Senate.
Shelden insisted on running in a part of Town where most see through his pro-Village activism. His losing track record in Town elections is 0-5.
