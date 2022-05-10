This letter is from Julia Andrews, a Westford resident and a candidate for Chittenden-25, which includes all of Westford and part of Milton.
Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the newly created CHI-25 seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.
I am a long-time Westford resident, and I’ve proudly served my community in many different ways: running the food shelf for the last 14 years, serving a term on the selectboard, sitting on the board at the Westford Common Hall and participating in the events committee that arose from our community’s work with the Vermont Council on Rural Development. These experiences have allowed me to get to know so many community members in Westford, and I hope to meet and get to know just as many Milton residents in the coming months.
I feel called to serve to help create better systems to help hardworking Vermonters live, work and thrive in our state. We are facing an affordability crisis here and across the nation, but I don’t believe we can cut our way to prosperity. We need smart investments in housing, transportation, childcare, mental health and other systems that allow Vermonters to stay in our state and contribute to our economy.
You can follow my campaign at https://www.facebook.com/andrewsforvermont or direct any questions to me at julia@andrewsforvermont.com.
I’m looking forward to hearing from Milton and Westford residents with their concerns and their hopes for the future. I look forward to getting to know all of my constituents and working together toward a stronger Vermont.
Julia Andrews
Candidate for State Rep Seat CHI-25
Westford
