This letter is from Allison Hope, a resident of Westford and former member of the Westford selectboard.
Dear Editor,
I am writing to support Julia Andrews for Vermont House seat CHI-25 serving Milton and Westford. Often I think we feel a bit removed from our representatives and don’t have time to do all the research we’d like to before we cast our ballots. I’d like to offer my reflections on working with Julia and explain why I think she’d be a hard-working, strategic, thoughtful, relatable representative for Westford and Milton. She’s motivated by issues that affect all of us – affordability, workforce development and mental health.
I served with Julia on the Westford selectboard and got to know her through our work together. Julia has a broad perspective that is driven by a goal of improving our local communities in Vermont and she has a record of listening to all community members to better understand and work to meet their needs, concerns, and interests. We had some interesting and sometimes difficult discussions as a Selectboard and with our community. Julia navigated those conversations with curiosity, empathy and a solutions-based thought process.
In addition to her Selectboard work, Julia worked to create and manage the Westford Food Shelf over the last 14+ years, the Common Hall in Westford has benefitted from her collaboration and the Selectboard (and the greater community) certainly benefited from her intelligence, great communication skills and her drive to make our communities and Vermont work for Vermonters.
Wherever your beliefs are on the political spectrum, Julia is out there working to make Vermont a better place for all of us to live, work, raise our families and recreate. Affordable and accessible housing, childcare, tax rates, and many, many other issues are of interest to ALL of us. If you have specific questions on where Julia stands or her record of public service, reach out to her directly to ask your questions before election day! I think our political system will be stronger if we get to know our candidates and exercise our right to vote. As a result, Vermont will be an inclusive, welcoming and affordable place for people and businesses of all kinds.
Holding political office in Vermont is often a thankless job that takes a ton of kindness and curiosity, empathy, outstanding communication and listening skills, unending resiliency, a drive for public good, and a great capacity to filter a huge amount of information to make good decisions. I welcome great candidates (from any party) and Julia Andrews is one of these great candidates. I wholeheartedly support her bid for office and hope you will too!
Sincerely,
Allison Hope
