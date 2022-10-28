This letters if from Vicky Ross, a resident of Westford.
Dear Milton Voters,
As the Milton/Westford Vermont House race between Julia Andrews and Allison Duquette heats up, I just want to say that I have a lot of respect for both of these qualified individuals. It is a huge commitment to be willing to run for office and to serve us all. My hat is off to you both for your hard work and dedication!
That said, I want to share why I am supporting Allison Duquette, and would encourage you to consider the same.
I appreciate that Allison is Pro-Choice and that she does not support Proposal 5 / Article 22. Frankly, I don’t know what Prop 5 is trying to say or accomplish, but in my opinion, it is far too ambiguous and poorly written to be a worthy addition to our State’s Constitution.
I appreciate that Allison does not devote time or energy to yesterday’s news or dwelling on frustrations or failings of the past. Giving more “air-time” to those topics only serves to divide us further. I like that she is instead focusing her thinking and energies forward, on what she can influence and accomplish within the House role and term that she seeks.
I appreciate that Allison is dedicated to reducing the regulatory burden on all of Vermont’s small businesses, and especially farmers and child-care providers which - let’s face it - are in crisis! Our economy is in deep trouble and needs some real change to make its way off “life-support.”
And finally, at this juncture, I think we are better served by sending a conservative to Montpelier, to increase the diversity of voices and perspectives that reside there, rather than adding one more number to the 90+ super-majority of Democrats already in the Vermont House.
Sincerely,
Vicky Ross,
Westford
