This letter is from Robert Bancroft, a resident of Westford.
It is my distinct pleasure to endorse Allison Duquette as a candidate for the Vermont House of Representative serving Westford and Milton (CHI-25 District). Allison is a very accomplished, active and passionate person. In addition to being a wife and a mom to a seven-year-old, she is a small business owner and farmer with a biology degree and personal training certification. Allison’s decision to run for State Representative is out of concern for Vermont’s future.
Allison is passionate about improving and expanding Vermont’s economy. This, she believes, is the only way to reduce the tax burden and overall cost of living. She understands that expansion cannot take place unless Vermont can attract workers to replace the large number of Vermonters leaving the workforce. She knows this will not occur until workforce housing can be expanded and living in Vermont is more affordable.
Coming from a multi-generation Vermont dairy farming family, Allison is very concerned about the state’s agriculture industry, which is in trouble. The current supply chain problems, increases in food prices, and pending worldwide food shortages highlight the need for local production. She understands that preserving farms is the best way to keep Vermont rural and to provide local food resources for Vermonters.
Education is another area of concern for Allison. She is a member of the Milton PTA and has attended many Milton School Board meetings. She feels it is her duty as a parent to be as involved as possible. She has expressed the need for more transparency and support for parental rights. Allison looks forward to learning more about concerns that Westford and Milton parents have regarding their school districts.
I firmly believe Allison will fairly represent the interest of our district and support policies that will improve the lives of not just Westford and Milton residents but all Vermonters.
