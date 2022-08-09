This letter is from Patrick Murray, a resident of the City of Essex Junction.
A vote for Brian Shelden is not just a vote for decency, but also a vote for integrity in the newly-formed Chittenden-North district.
It has been my pleasure to become friends and colleagues with Brian over the years. He's a Vermonter raised in Essex and now home to serve his community. Brian is a diligent worker, always knowledgeable about current events and issues facing us locally here in Chittenden and Franklin Counties.
When Brian interacts with anyone, I trust him to be both professional and courteous.
In contrast, I replaced his primary opponent on the Essex Selectboard. I have witnessed her raising her voice at public officials. I've received furious emails at 1 a.m. from her. I don't see how that kind of experience will be constructive in the Vermont State Senate.
The best thing that I can say about Brian Shelden is that he will never make an issue about himself. Brian will research the issues at hand and come at them with a fairness to all involved; never jumping to a conclusion and then working backward to justify his points.
Please consider casting your vote in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for a respectful leader that Milton, Fairfax, Westford and Essex can be proud of.
Patrick Murray
Former Essex Selectboard Member
