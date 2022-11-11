This letter is from Julia Andrews.
Thank you, Milton voters!
I wanted to take a moment to thank the voters of Chittenden-25 in Milton and Westford. I am honored to become your next State Representative.
I also wanted to take a moment to recognize the Town Clerk and numerous other town employees and volunteers for their professionalism in administering the election. I know it makes for a long day and I admire your commitment to doing some of our democracy’s most important work.
Whether you voted for me or not, or even if you didn’t vote at all, I will always do my best to represent you. It is my intention to set up opportunities during the Legislative Session for community conversations so I can hear directly from you. You can also find my contact information at www.andrewsforvermont.com if you’d like to reach out to me directly.
Thank you again and I’m really looking forward to bringing your voices to the Statehouse in January!
Julia Andrews
Representative-Elect
Milton and Westford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.