This letter is from Peter Armata, a resident of Westford.
Dear Milton Independent readers,
I would like to recommend Julia Andrews for the position of the State Representative of Westford-Milton. I have known Julia for many years, and it does not surprise me that she would run for office. She has had numerous years of experience as a selectboard member for the Town of Westford. Julia has earned the respect of fellow Westford citizens, town legislators, and the government officers as well. She listens, is easy to talk to, and generally cares about the well-being of everyone.
For those that don’t know her, Julia has been a resident of Westford for close to 20 years, she graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in journalism and a minor in sociology and African American studies. Currently, she lives with her husband and daughter, just a couple of miles down the road from me.She and her husband are highly respected by the community, and both have given countless volunteer hours to the school, libraries and rec. department over the years. Julia, along with another Westford resident, has run the Westford Food Shelf for over 15 years. Outside of Westford, she has worked closely with Spectrum Youth Services, an organization that works with homeless youth, and has spearheaded many Spectrum Sleepouts within Westford. In her downtime, she is an avid sports fan, whether it be watching her own children play, playing soccer herself, going for a run or watching a soccer or football game with friends.
I am a proud supporter of Julia Andrews and hope that you vote for her in November as the new State Representative for Westford-Milton!
Sincerely,
Peter Z. Armata Jr.
Westford, VT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.