This letter is from Dave Chenette, a resident of Milton.
I am pleased to endorse Allison Duquette as a candidate for the open 3-year seat on the MTSD board of trustees.
As a resident of Milton, I have known Allison for a number of years and I have found her to be a very sincere person who is willing to listen and thoughtfully consider all sides of a conversation. Allison has my vote because she is concerned about academic excellence for our children and fiscal responsibility for our town as opposed to other non-academic issues that seem to have hijacked our school systems, curriculum and budgets.
As a Milton parent, Allison will have a vested interest in reversing the trend of severely declining test scores which continues to be the case over the years within the Milton School District.
Please consider voting for Allison so we can once again have an academic focused school system we can all be proud of!
