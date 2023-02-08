This letter is from Nicholas Smith, a 2022 candidate for school board in Milton.
Hello all,
My name is Nicholas Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the one-year seat on the MTSD School Board of Trustees. I moved to Vermont in 2016 and have been a Milton resident since 2020. Since moving here, I have been an active member of the community coaching Milton Youth Soccer, umpiring for Milton’s Little League baseball, and am currently vice-chair of Milton’s Development Review Board. My wife and I had our first child in September which has made me seriously consider his future education.
I have been working closely with the community and attending school board meetings over the past year to understand the school district's operations, curriculum, and policies. I don’t believe it is a coincidence that behavioral incidents have increased dramatically, and proficiency rates have plummeted significantly since the adoption of the current MTSD’s Vision of Learning. Based on my conversation with parents it is evident they have been ignored by the current School Board and the MTSD administration.
Rather than pushing for unity, the MTSD administration, under the direction of the school board, continues to propose controversial policies that take time away from real issues and academic excellence. It is my opinion that our school districts resources, and your taxpayer dollars, are not being efficiently managed.
My objective as a School Board Trustee is to provide you, the residents of Milton, with a voice in your child’s education and tax dollar spending. I am committed to spending the time needed to dive into each topic in detail in order to understand all implications, including how it will affect your tax rate. I intend to elevate Board transparency and work with other members of the MTSD School Board to steer the school district back to the fundamentals of education and what really matters to our citizens.
I hope I can count on your vote on March 7.
