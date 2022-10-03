This letter is from Natalia Stratton.
Dear Editor,
I am writing in endorsement of Allison Duquette for House in the Westford/Milton district. I first met Allison while she was campaigning door-to-door for support for the recent primary elections. She took the time to explain her stance to my husband and me so that we could understand why she is running for office, and what her priorities are.
Allison’s core values target the most pressing issues that we as Vermonters are facing. The main idea that spoke to me personally was her stance on education. She strongly believes that parents should be welcomed back into the school community and given a say in how their children are taught. Schools have gotten too far from their core purpose of educating children on basic knowledge, and in my opinion, are overstepping the roles of educators. Parents should have the knowledge that their children are in a safe environment, mentally and physically, when dropped off to school. I personally have had to put my children into a private school for the upcoming year due to physical abuse that my daughter experienced in public school. There was very little done by the staff to stop it from continuing.
As a small business owner, the ever-rising costs we are experiencing is something that I am very concerned with. Allison is also a small business owner and with the same concerns is looking to work on legislation that will help make Vermont affordable, help attract employers into Vermont, and young people to live here to work for those employers.
These last two years have proven difficult for our nation as a whole. Across our nation, we have seen farmers hit the hardest with the costs of basic needs rising. As a native Vermonter with a family of farmers, Allison understands this well. Farmers are vital to our economy and for keeping the people of Vermont fed.
Please join me in voting for Allison Duquette for Westford/Milton.
Thank you!
Natalia Stratton
President
Climate Systems, Inc.
