This letter was sent on behalf of Representative John Palasik by Wendy Wilton, Milton GOP Chair.
Milton State Representative John Palasik has endorsed House candidate Chris Taylor for one of the two seats in the Chittenden-Franklin district which will represent Milton and part of Georgia in the next legislative session.
"I previously served with Chris Taylor on the Milton Selectboard and I feel his thoughtful decision making process, attention to detail and open mindedness will be an asset to the Legislature. Chris will do a great job representing the district," stated Palasik.
Representative Palasik is not seeking re-election to the statehouse but will serve until the completion of his term in January when the new representatives are seated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.