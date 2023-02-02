I am writing to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Milton Town School Board of Trustees. My wife and I have lived in Milton for over 20 years. We have two children currently in school and one that graduated in 2020. I have served on the board for five years and I am the current chair.
The board has addressed present needs while also planning for the needs of the district in the future. Amid rising healthcare costs, rising inflation, decreasing special education funding, and the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic, the board has created budgets with no tax increases to voters the last two years. There was a zero percent tax rate increase in the current budget, voted on last March. The proposed budget for 2024 will result in a 1 cent decrease in the homestead tax rate. The district added an operations director, saving money by finding efficiencies in running the district and freeing up the superintendent to focus on education. The board reviewed and updated many of our policies and procedures. The district completed a full facilities assessment and formed a committee to examine options for the Herrick Avenue building.
Looking to the future and some of the topics I will be focused on in the coming year if I am re-elected:
• Completing the Milton Innovation Center in the old wood shop, continued maintenance investments in the high school to ensure the long-term health of the building and looking at proposals by the Herrick committee to address the future of the Herrick Avenue building, with a goal of balancing fiscal responsibility while meeting future learning and space needs.
• Beginning the process of updating the current discipline policy with a committee of stakeholders including parents, faculty, students, and community members.
• Continuing work on an equity policy that will ensure district resources are reducing barriers for those most in need and increasing student achievement for all students through equitable practices.
• Ensuring covid ESSR grants do not add to the general fund without sound reasons that address long term needs and increase student performance in math, reading, and social emotional learning.
• Addressing the changing special education funding model to minimize its impact in future budgets by looking at our delivery of services.
The role of the school board is to create a vision, establish policies, provide oversight, and monitor performance to provide a high-quality education to the children of Milton in a fiscally responsible way. I am asking for your support to continue that work.
Thank you,
Jeremy Metcalf
