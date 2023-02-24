This letter is from Carol Muller, a resident of Hinesburg.
Greetings Milton Voters: I am aware of the controversy surrounding the upcoming school board election. I am concerned about the outcome because one of my grandchildren is in the Milton School District. If there is one thing that I have learned in my 76 years it's that "talk is cheap." YOU MUST VOTE! You can VOTE for the status quo or you can VOTE for change, but if you don't VOTE at all ( "too busy, it's snowing, etc..") then don't complain. Don't complain when your children aren't reading at grade level and can't compete with other schools in math and science. If you don't have children please remember that a high quality public school system increases property values and makes a community more attractive to new home buyers and businesses.
If I lived in Milton I would VOTE for Nicholas Smith and Allison Duquette. To quote Margaret Mead "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." PLEASE VOTE
Respectfully,
Carol Muller,
Hinesburg, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.