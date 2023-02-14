This letter is from Suzanne Tall, a resident of Milton.
I am writing this letter in support of Allison Duquette, who is running for a three-year term on the MTSD School Board.
I am a retired (2016) Vermont educator living in Milton, Vermont. I have taught in numerous public schools in Vermont over the better part of three decades. I came to know Allison through substitute teaching her son in the Milton Elementary School and through giving him piano lessons.
I know Allison to be a motivated parent and community member. She is a personal trainer and self-starter who focuses on reaching her goals. She has also been a soccer coach for the Milton Recreation Department.
When running for the Vermont State Legislature in 2022, her platform centered on education. Allison has researched and studied many aspects of the MTSD operations. As a regular at school board meetings, she has learned a lot about the schools' needs. Allison has attended many policy committee meetings in order to learn more about the schools' policies and how they are made, re-tooled and enforced. She has studied the SEL (Social Emotional Learning) Curriculum, the Vermont Education Quality Standards, the MTSD Education Support Systems Manual and more.
Allison Duquette's goals include:
-Setting the focus on academic proficiency.
-Encouraging reciprocal communication between faculty, administration, community and school board in every direction.
-Clarifying the role of the board, and its relationship with the administration.
I support Allison and these goals and encourage you to do the same by giving her your vote on March 7, 2023.
For more info or questions, go to:
Respectfully submitted,
Suzanne E. Tall
