This letter is from Kim Phinney, a resident of Westford.
When I was a senior in high school, my English class was given an assignment to enter an essay contest sponsored by the Edmund Muskie Center (former Secretary of State and Senator) and the Maine Democratic Party. The topic was, “the Value of America’s Two-Party System.” We were horrified students--what could be more obscure, overwhelming, and frankly boring? To my surprise, in the end, I wrote a passionate and detailed essay and became one of the lucky winners to land my family at a lobster bake shaking Senator’s Muskie’s hand and beaming embarrassed at the camera. I learned a lot from writing that essay. I had to think long and hard, craft a multi-pronged argument, and defend my points with facts. It’s an assignment that I wish every young person would receive. But what I learned most came from the outraged response from our religious community. My family was part of a far-right religious community and my essay had done nothing to represent their Christian Nationalist views.
Which is why, when Allison Duquette launched her campaign, I was immediately concerned. What gave me not just pause but alarm was her social media posts from May 13th and 14th that read, “I had a wonderful time at the James Lindsay talk and lunch today,” “It was awesome meeting like minded people,” “I can’t wait to go back tomorrow.” She posts pictures of herself at the event and says, “It was an honor to listen to them speak.”
Who is James Lindsay, you might ask? Lindsay rose to national prominence in the last few years; among his many actions, he has led the charge to revive the dangerous conspiracy theory that LGBTQ educators and youth workers are grooming and abusing children. Along with spreading moral panic, he has created a website with Christian Nationalist, Michael O’Fallon. The Christian Nationalist movement seeks to “take back” the country, where all legislation, polices, and judiciary rulings are based on Christianity. This is not democracy. But it is what Allison supports and it’s not what she wants you to hear.
At first glance, it’s easy to see this seat as a race between two women, small business supporters, talking about workforce, housing, education, property taxes, and fuel costs. All the issues that we need to be wrestling with, and finding solutions for, at the state level. But lean in a little more to what Allison is saying and you’ll see that her responses offer up signals of what is motivating her for office. Trust me, I would know; as a child, I was sent door to door campaigning for the Christian Nationalist movement.
If you missed the post by John Walters, Stealth Conservatives: Welcome to Dog Whistle Farm please take a moment to read it. And I urge you to vote and cast your ballot for Julia Andrews. Julia has a proven track record of service to our community and local leadership. But more importantly, she has a long-standing reputation as someone who is a careful listener, compassionate leader, and seeks to find compromises that can work for all. And that is the value and purpose of our two-party system.
