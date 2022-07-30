This letter is from Tim Jerman, Vermont Democratic National committeeman and a former state representative from Essex Junction.
If I lived in the new Chittenden North state senate district, I would be voting for former Essex Democratic Party Chair Brian Shelden in the Aug. 9 primary.
I think Essex voters are familiar with both candidates and can make up their own minds. For Milton, Westford, and Fairfax voters, do you want a real fighter for your interests?
Consider this history: two years ago, Brian was warned to leave the Essex governance issue alone in his previous run for the legislature. I told him it was a hot button issue locally and not a state issue.
Brian said no, there’s a right and wrong here. He refused to duck the tough issue. He DID lose support in his district for supporting a unified community, but standing on principle was more important, so he did it.
This is who Brian is. If you want a proven fighter, and an experienced player within the majority party, who can actually get things done: Brian Shelden is your guy.
Call him up, you’ll be surprised to get a friendly voice who really wants to know what you’re thinking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.