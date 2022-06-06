This letter is from Allison Duquette, a candidate for Vermont House of Representatives.
I am announcing my candidacy for Vermont House of Representatives for district CHI-25 Westford and East Milton. I am running for this position because I love Vermont. I am a native Vermonter with generations of Vermont farmers in my family and my husband Joe and I are raising our son here. Like many of you, I feel we need to re-focus the state and our school boards on academic excellence. I want all Vermont children to excel and be prepared for life. Sadly, schools are placing greater priority on social issues rather than student proficiency. We do need to teach children to treat each other with kindness and be tolerant of others without shaming or judging others, but we also must focus on teaching them solid academics and life skills. Parents are feeling excluded from having a strong voice in their education community, their children's education and especially school governance. I am working on changing that, because I want the best for the future of our state for my son and all Vermonters.
I am also a small business owner who understands the needs and challenges of our people and our communities, and I will vote accordingly. I will not vote for any legislation that increases energy prices or creates more bureaucracy. The Vermont legislature has consistently passed laws that make starting small businesses harder and the cost of living higher. Our current legislature is out of touch with the needs of Vermonters. If not for Governor Scott's veto of the Clean Heat Standard, Vermonters would be looking at fuel prices higher than we have today. States that reduce the income and property tax burdens are attracting employers and young people. I will vote to limit spending and support real reform of Vermont's pension systems to reduce the liability on taxpayers. Vermonters don’t need more costly and wasteful programs. They need to be able to keep more of their hard-earned money.
Some of the hardest workers in the state are farmers. Vermont has a rich farming history and I am proud that my family is a part of it. Farmers put food on our tables and make our state more self-sufficient. Increasing fuel costs and regulations are making farming more difficult because the majority in the legislature do not understand agriculture. Farms are businesses that employ others and preserve our lands and deserve our support.
When elected to represent you, I will do everything I can to help make Vermont a more affordable place to live and do business and our schools more transparent and open to the community. I promise I will be available to you and keep you up to date--not in the dark--about the actions being taken by the legislature. Please reach out to me with any questions at AllisonDuquetteforVermont@gmail.com. I am looking forward to hearing from you!
