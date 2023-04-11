Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY AND LOWER CONNECTICUT RIVER VALLEY... * AFFECTED AREA...In New York, Champlain Valley of New York. In Vermont, Champlain Valley of Vermont, Northern Taconics and Lower Connecticut Valley North. * Timing...Through 10 PM this evening. The strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values will be through about 6 PM Today. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 to 25 percent are being observed. * TEMPERATURES...In the 60s. * IMPACTS...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low relative humidity will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. * Additional information...A burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed. Those in Vermont should consult with your local fire warden regarding open burning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that dangerous fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. &&