Legislative and Education Committee 4/4 through 4/7
With the flurry of “crossover” behind us the floor action saw a noticeable decline this week with only 6 bills being passed over to the Senate. The bills that were passed over to the House from the Senate are being assigned to their first Committee of jurisdiction and testimony has begun.
The bills passed this week were:
H.146, An act relating to amendments to the charter of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District; H.271, An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the Town of Springfield; H.418, An act relating to approval of an amendment to the charter of the Town of Barre; H.150, An act relating to approval of an amendment to the charter of the Village of Alburgh; S.54, An act relating to individual and small group insurance markets and H.282, An act relating to the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
There were several bills that I supported over the last few weeks that dealt with creating licensure compacts for various professions in the State. These compacts would allow certain professions to practice in Vermont as long as they were already licensed in a State recognized by the compact (License Reciprocity). It is my hope that by joining these various compacts we can help to mitigate the workforce shortages found in these professions and create greater access for Vermonters to get the healthcare they might need. The following are the compact bills passed to the Senate:
– H.62, An act relating to the interstate (Clinical Mental Health) Counseling Compact
– H.77, An act relating to Vermont’s adoption of the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact
– H.282, An act relating to the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact
– H.86, An act relating to Vermont’s adoption of the Audiology and Speech Language Pathology Interstate Compact
Work in the Education Committee picked back up this week with two Senate bills being assigned to us and testimony being taken on several other bills. The two Senate bills assigned are:
S.133, An act relating to miscellaneous changes to education law. his bill proposes to study proficiency-based learning and proficiency-based graduation requirements to see if they are the most effective way to ensure Vermont students meet standards or if there are other systems of instruction, assessment, grading, and academic reporting that would better serve students. Another provision of the bill would create a working group to focus on strengthening and supporting libraries of all sizes and improving library services for the public.
S.138, An act relating to school safety. If passed this bill would require: 1) All school districts to adopt an access control and visitor management policy and at a minimum lock all exterior doors during the school day. 2) Option-based response drills be conducted twice a year (fall and Spring) and the adoption of a policy that would require all option-based response drills, including fire drills, be conducted following the guidance issued by the Vermont School Safety Center and the Vermont School Crisis Planning Team to include a trauma-informed approach. 3) All school districts adopt and maintain an all-hazards emergency operations plan for each school site. 4) District’s that utilize a Behavior Threat Assessment Team ensure all members of the team receive training, at least annually, in conducting behavioral threat assessments and bias training. (The Committee will hear more testimony surrounding the concept, implementation and effectiveness of Behavior Threat Assessment Teams as we move forward with this bill.)
As noted in previous updates bills can see significant changes as they move through the Committee process. Currently, I could support both S.133 and S.138 but I will provide updates as we take testimony and possibly make changes.
Lastly, (I know it’s a month away but save the date!) There will be a Legislative Forum held at the Milton Public Library on May 6th from 12:30p to 2:00p. This will be our last forum of this session and everyone is invited to come and be a part of the conversation. On the same day, Milton will be holding its 2nd annual Milton Inclusion Festival at Bombardier Park from 11a to 6p. Last year’s inaugural event was a great time and I’m expecting this year’s will be as well!
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
