Manager's Message: October 2022
Pumpkins are making their reappearance, and the trees are putting on a brilliant display as I write this month’s message. It’s hard to believe another October is here, but I am eager to celebrate it with some of our community’s favorite fall traditions.
Summer Programming Complete
Our recreation department officially wrapped up summer programming with the last Farmers Market and Music in the Parks concert, which was unfortunately cancelled due to weather. All told, we hosted nine concerts with about 2,400 attendees. Debriefing has already begun, and we are beginning plans for next summer’s concert series. Touch a Truck took place on September 17 and garnered a fair amount of attention. It was great to see local families enjoying this unique opportunity to get up close to heavy machinery and rescue vehicles.
Trunk or Treat Returns October 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Now our sights are set on Halloween festivities. We are happy to announce Trunk or Treat will return to Bombardier Park between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on October 28. The event is a safe and fun opportunity for local families to dress up and Trick or Treat out of ghoulishly festooned car trunks – decorated and sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Check out the Facebook event for more information.
The Highway Crew Remains Busy with Outdoor Work
Despite a chill in the air, plenty of outdoor work continues around town. Recently, our highway division worked to improve conditions on East Road by adding 40 yards of gravel to a shoulder section where drivers have frequently gone off-street. The team also worked on constructing an 80-foot section of sidewalk on Ellison and Lamoille roads. Routine efforts such as clearing felled trees, grading our dirt roads and preparing for winter operations continue.
CWD Wins Taste Test for New England’s Best Tap Water
Water quality remains excellent around town, and our plants are running well. As part of the Champlain Water District (CWD) system, we are honored to be the recipient of the New England Water Works Association (NEWWA) taste test for New England’s best tap water.
Restoration Planning Underway for Allen Brook
Unfortunately, our local Allen Brook is approaching what the Agency of Natural Resources calls “impaired stream” status. We are making every effort to reverse course, and have completed a Stormwater Management Plan, Stormwater Master Plan and Phosphorus Control Plan to identify projects that will aid this invaluable watershed. The restoration projects will be funded by a $20,000 grant from Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s UPWP program and a $5,000 local match.
Farewell and Thank You to Dave Allerton, Former Public Works Director
Our Public Works Director Dave Allerton has moved on to become the public works director in his hometown of St Albans. He has done an amazing job for Milton, and we will surely miss him. Good luck Dave!
Milton Rescue Now Operating as a Paramedic Licensed Agency
We are incredibly proud to announce that as of October 1, Milton Rescue is now operating as a paramedic licensed agency. This designation means our department has demonstrated proficiency and will be able to provide pain relief to patients along with a greater scope of care. The accomplishment is due to the hard work and dedication of our rescue department, director of public safety, and sister agencies. Follow Milton Rescue on Facebook.
Friends of the Library Accepting Baskets for Annual Raffle
It’s that time of year again: the annual Friends of the Library basket raffle has begun. Local businesses and organizations can sign up to create a themed basket to be raffled off in our fundraiser. Put together a basket with a theme that reflects your business, your hobby, or your interests and that includes a book, plus items relating to the book (please provide a list of the contents of your basket). We will wrap your basket for you. Deliver your basket to the library by the end of October. Each basket will prominently display your name, business, or community group name. Baskets will be displayed in the library during November and residents will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to enter the raffle. The drawing will be held on December 10. Follow the Milton Public Library on Facebook for more information.
Children’s Playgroup Every Thursday Morning in the Library
Milton Family Community Center has now begun hosting a children’s playgroup in the library every Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. The program is open to children aged infant to five.
General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8
Preparations are under way for this year’s General Election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 8. The state mailed all registered voters a ballot in late September, and they arrived in residents’ mailboxes by early October. Voters can mail in their ballots or bring them to the drop box near the front door of the Town Offices. For those who wish to cast their vote in person on Election Day, they will need to bring the ballot that was mailed to them by the state. Our office will have a very limited number of ballots on hand on November 8. For more information on the election, visit miltonvt.gov/vote.
Special Election for Chittenden Solid Waste District
Along with the general election, we are also holding a special election for the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD). This local election item will be on a separate ballot available at polling places on Election Day. Those who would prefer to vote early or absentee can request a special election ballot by visiting the My Voter Page or contacting our Town Clerk’s Office. Download more information here: CSWD Warning (PDF).
Otherwise, Business as Usual in the Town Offices
Aside from the election, we are staying busy with normal tasks, such as processing tax payments, DMV renewals, assisting community members with land records, etc. We’re happy to say tax payments are on track compared to the same time in recent years. Thank you to our residents for making timely payments that support the services and operations of our community.
As always, our doors are open and we look forward to seeing you in the office soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
