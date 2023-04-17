April 11-14 2023 Legislative Update
In my committee this past week, House Government Operations and Military Affairs, we continued to take testimony on and pass out several town charters. Again, they are not subject to crossover and can be worked the entire session. We continued to take testimony on S.17 - Sheriff reforms and S.32 - Ranked-choice voting. We also received the Vermont National Guard Annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Report with our colleagues from Senate Government Operations.
In the Statehouse, Committees continue to work on bills, and the House floor saw minimal action. Bills passed this week include:
H.488, Amendments to the charter of the Town of Ludlow
H.495, Amendments to the Charter of the Town of Middlebury
H.148, Amendments to raising the age of eligibility to marry (as it came back from the Senate)
H.386, Amendments to the charter of the Town of
Brattleboro, allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in their local elections.
The last charter I could not support as it violates the Vermont Constitution which states in Chapter II, Section 42 (Voter qualifications and oath):
Every person of the full age of eighteen years who is a citizen of the United States, having resided in this State for the period established by the General Assembly and who is of a quiet and peaceable behavior…… (followed by the Oath of Office)
A bill to keep a close eye on as it makes its way through money committees and to the House floor this week is S.5, the Affordable Heat Act.
Last, I called into a Zoom meeting this past Thursday evening that detailed the work that is to be done on the North Hero/Alburgh connection bridge also known as the Mother’s Bridge. Construction is slated from now through November of this year with hopes to have all work done by then. Weather dependent there could be some small finishing touches that’d have to happen next spring (2024). Essentially the project entails the removal of the asphalt and concrete decking and completely replacing it and then replacing all the guardrail with a rail very similar to that used on the drawbride project. When done, there will be 11-foot lanes for each direction of traffic and a 5’4” shoulder on each side. One side will be done at a time with a temporary traffic light on either end that will direct the one 12-foot span open while the other side is worked. Timing on the lights is set for a 10-car passage before turning. For cyclists there is a button to push that will allow a greater interval of time. There is also an emergency vehicle preemption feature for first responder vehicles. Please use caution and patience as the construction workers do their work to keep this bridge in good working order.
As always, I can be contacted at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835
Representative Michael Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.