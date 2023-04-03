March 28th-31st Legislative Report
This past week was a very busy and “spirited” week in the House; most notably on the House Floor for debate and voting on bills. I’ll get to that in a moment. In my House Government Operations and Military Affairs (GOMA) committee we spent only minimal time on other topics as the floor was long and intense. In GOMA we took testimony on the Emergency Communications system and the pitfalls that are in it that need working out. We will be working more on that; I hope this session. The rest of the limited committee time that we had was primarily used for testimony and voting out charter changes for several towns. As a reminder, Vermont is a Dillon’s Rule State, which means towns are granted their legal authority by the Legislature. GOMA is the committee of jurisdiction for these changes.
I’d like to address two of the major bills that were on the floor this week:
H.494 – the Annual State Budget affectionately known as the “Big Bill” – Governor Scott, in his budget address to us, back in January offered up an $8.4 billion budget that provided for Paid Family Leave, Child Care, Housing needs, School Meals and much more without raising ANY taxes or fees. His budget also ensured that we took care of our most vulnerable populations. The Governor’s proposal demonstrated responsible spending. It also, heavily leveraged federal dollars with matching state dollars to work on critically needed infrastructure projects. This would all be done with historic levels of COVID era, one time money that we’ll not likely see ever again. These funds were to be allocated in the ballpark of $4 of federal money for every $1 of state money spent to get these direly needed projects done. Sadly, the Appropriations
Committee stripped away these matching dollars to be used for programs/initiatives that only affect this year and don’t take care of projects state-wide that will benefit us for decades to come. Additionally, the structure of these programs add 70+ jobs to the already 800+ jobs that the state can’t fill. Ultimately the budget climbed from the Governor’s recommend of 8.4 to 8.53 billion. We are using one-time available monies for recurring programs and that is not sustainable. This will lead to two things: increased taxes/fees and program cuts. The budget passed out of the Appropriations Committee on a party line vote of 8-4. This has not happened in over a decade – the two major parties have consistently come to a compromise spending bill that is palatable by all. Sadly, that was not accomplished this year. With the addition of $118 million over the Governor’s recommend and the reallocation of the above-mentioned matching dollars for infrastructure, I could not support this budget.
Again, the budget stripped out matching dollars for other programs. As a result, the following roadways/clean water/drinking water projects that will be in jeopardy in Grand Isle County/Milton are:
Alburgh – Rest Area sidewalk replacement
South Hero – Community Wastewater project
North Hero – Route 2 Water Main Replacement
Colchester to Milton, US-7 corridor - resurface and paving.
Milton-Georgia US-7 corridor - slab removal
Milton - New Collector Sewers, Flanders Development Sewers
Milton - Railroad Street water main and pressure sustaining valves
Statewide, we are losing out on $661 million dollars’ worth of much needed work like the above projects and a multitude of projects throughout our other communities in Vermont.
H.479 – The Transportation Bill (T-Bill) – this bill initially left its committee on a solid, bi-partisan vote of 11-0-0 and would have been a bill that I could have solidly supported. However, when it went over to Ways and Means, that committee added in a slew of Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) increases. In total, these increases added up to $22.2 million dollars which is a 20% increase across the board for Vermonters. These fees were UNSOLICITED by the DMV. Unfortunately, when you raise fees like this, it affects the most vulnerable and least able to pay Vermonters – it’s a regressive tax in nature. For this very reason I could not support this bill either.
My hope on these two bills, especially (now that they’ve been sent to the Senate), is that the Senate takes a critical look at them and adjusts them to a posture that we all can support when their alterations come back to the House.
I typically would like a more positive, upbeat report, but I felt it was important for you all to know that I felt that these bills were in the form of irresponsible spending. This is all being done in a near record inflationary, recovery period. To paraphrase a comment that Senator Randy Brock said at a Republican press conference held this past Thursday: “There is a dark cloud looming and budgets in the coming years which, if spending isn’t cut, means raising of taxes on Vermonters.”
As always, I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835.
Representative Michael Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.