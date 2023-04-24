April 18-21 2023 Legislative Report
We are winding down our legislative session and with 3 weeks to go, we are tackling some of our largest pieces of legislation. Arguably, one of the most debated bills (inside and outside of the Vermont Legislature) is S.5, The Affordable Heat Act (also known as the Clean Heat Standard from a similar bill from last year).
I fully believe that most of us feel action is needed to address climate change. In the Vermont House we have supported significant investments to do just that. In our current fiscal year budget, we committed over $200 million dollars to climate action. A lot of money has been directed to weatherization projects for homes, which is a huge priority for Governor Scott.
S.5 punishes Vermonters for their use of fossil fuels. Last year, our own Joint Fiscal Office stated: “It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households and businesses. The way in which the Clean Heat Standard is implemented, including the way in which clean heat credits are priced and how incentives and subsidies are offered to households and businesses, must be established before meaningful analysis is possible. At the same time, those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the State, suggesting larger fiscal impacts in future years”. JFO reiterated the concern this year regarding S.5 stating, “The fiscal impact of the bill would likely be greater (than the $1.725 million in FY24) because of increased investments over time.”
As elected officials, we have an obligation to ensure Vermonters know what the financial costs and impacts of any bill will be on their lives and the State’s economy, before passage, because that is how lawmaking and governing is supposed to work, and what Vermonters expect and deserve. Studies are done before a program is stood up. As stated by a member of the Environment and Energy Committee, “This bill is not a study”, it stands up a program! Further reinforcing that this bill is not a study, in Governor Scott’s press release yesterday he quoted from the bill: “Effective on passage, the Clean Heat Standard is established, and the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) shall adopt rules and may issue orders to implement and enforce the Clean Heat Standard Program.” Again, that is not a study.
Once again, we are usurping our authority by delegating our job as elected officials to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), an unelected body of individuals. Further, we give the PUC authority to stand up two committees, without one elected official serving on either one.
The PUC can adopt and issue orders to implement and enforce the Clean Heat Standard Program that they are standing up without legislative approval! Yes, we will receive a report on or before February 15, 2024; however, the Program is being stood up, without a study as to what the effects are with this Program regarding costs to Vermonters, businesses, or the State.
S.5 requires more thought, study, and analysis to ensure those who can least afford it are not harmed or punished. The level of work, data collection and technical analysis to ensure this does not happen has, quite frankly, not be done. There are too many Vermonters who cannot afford to pay an additional 70 cents or more per gallon of heating fuel. And many certainly cannot afford to pay the upfront costs to upgrade their service panels, weatherize their homes and install cold climate heat pumps. Again, quoting Governor Scott: “If the Legislature was serious about S.5 being a study, the language would be clear and there would be no debate about it. In case it’s not abundantly clear, my opposition to this bill has nothing to do with the overall goal to reduce emissions, it has everything to do with protecting Vermonters and legislative transparency.”
Collectively, the Legislature is asking a lot of Vermonters this year with:
A 20% increase in DMV fees
A payroll tax to pay for Paid Family Leave
And, potentially more bills with increases before we are done in mid-May.
When is enough, enough?
In closing, I’ll paraphrase from my floor comments on Thursday evening during debate of S.5:
“I have heard from my constituents in petitions, emails, text messages, phone calls and face to face dialogues on S.5. Overwhelmingly, they have voiced their opposition to this bill. I remember who elects me and who I represent – I am listening to my constituents on this bill and will be voting NO!”
