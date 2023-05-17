2023, May 8th-12th Legislative Report
Around 11:30 Friday evening the gavel fell on the 2023 legislative session. We debated late into the evening several bills and we ended the session on a very heated dialogue on the budget or the “Big Bill.”
The major bills of topic this week were:
H.479 - The Transportation Bill was a solid bill from the beginning stages until, earlier in the year, the Ways and Means committee added in a 20% (unasked for) price increase, across the board on DMV fees (licenses, registrations, etc). In the end, the T-Bill finally came back to us with the DMV fees removed and instead placed in the Budget. The Transportation Bill ended up as a well-done product and it was unanimously supported by the House.
H.217 – The Workers Compensation Bill with S.56 (Child Care/Pre-K) folded into it. Finding adequate childcare that pays providers a fair wage and provides families with facilities to accommodate their children is a challenge today. That we all agree on. In January, the Governor presented a comprehensive budget that didn’t raise any fees or taxes on already struggling, working Vermonters. In Governor Scott’s proposal for childcare, specifically, he allocated $56 million dollars which would have assisted families all the way up to 400% above the poverty line (roughly $120,000/year income for a family of 4)! The Governor’s proposal would have made us number one in the nation for childcare state assistance. Unfortunately, this proposal was ignored, and instead the bill came to us with a price tag of $135 million/year, with $82 million of it raised by a payroll tax. This proposal allows for families with incomes at 575% above the poverty line ($172,500 dollars/year income for a family of four) to qualify for assisted childcare! By far, this was the toughest vote for me this session as I’ve always supported childcare initiatives in the past. However, I could not support a bill that raises taxes on hard working Vermonters and would be a regressive tax on our lower- and middle-income earning families.
On Wednesday of this week, S.39 a Legislative Pay Raise bill came to us from the Senate. We are paid $812/week currently. This bill raises that number to $1000/week in 2025, $1100/week in 2026 and $1210 in 2027. It also allows for off session pay of $250/week. All told this results in a 50% raise with “in session” pay over the next 4 years with additional monies on top of it for “off-session” work and the possibility of health care added in. I absolutely did not support this proposal that will ultimately add approximately 5 million dollars a year to the baseline of the budget for a citizen legislature to operate. Under this bill annual pay and benefits for a legislator could roughly double by 2027 from today’s standards. Unfortunately, a majority voted for this pay raise for themselves. This bill was a slap in the face to the hard-working people of this state and I voted no on this shameful bill.
The Budget/” Big Bill,” H.494 - In the Governor’s budget address back in January, he proposed a 5.2% increase to the baseline budget (baseline means it will be there, theoretically forever, in future budgets). The House/Senate committee of conference came up with a budget increase of one-time expenditures and baseline increases of 13.3% (8.8% is baseline costs). The budget also creates or converts, (temporary positions to full time) at least, 136 new state positions to add to the annual payroll! Back in January our state economists briefed us that we should expect a steady economic decline in the next year. As predicted, as of April, personal income tax revenues were $43 million dollars below projections for the year. A memo provided to the Ways and Means committee by the Tax Commissioner outlined his concerns regarding state spending, taxation, and income revenue projections. He stated that we are the 2nd least populated state and the 3rd highest taxed. This is all gravely concerning. We need to be living within our means and we are not. The budget passed on a 90-53 vote in favor. With these above concerns this budget to me was out of touch with reality for Vermonters and I voted no on it.
I have talked with so many of my constituents that are financially living in hard times. We are already experiencing high inflationary costs. These largest financial bills will be costly for our hard-working Vermont families. We need to get back to reasonable and sustainable spending that does not break the backs of those trying to make ends meet.
Stay tuned – I expect Governor Scott to veto several bills and we already have a tentative, veto special session scheduled for June 20-22nd. I will provide an update on where we are at after that session.
As always it is an honor to serve you and I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835.
Representative Michael Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.