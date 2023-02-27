This column is by Rep. Michael Morgan (R-Grand Isle-Chittenden).
February 21-24, 2023 Legislative Report
The Statehouse was full this week with many groups visiting during Southern Vermont’s public-school break – after three years of silent hallways due to COVID, it was nice to see so many young people and their families visiting the People’s House. While northern Vermont children have school break this coming week, I highly encourage families with school-aged children to make the trip to Montpelier – our Statehouse is a living and working museum, and we are always happy to visit with constituents and have them feel welcome in our beautiful surroundings. Our doormen, our Paige’s, our Capitol Police, and the Sergeant at Arm’s office staff are more than willing to speak with anyone/everyone who enters the building. Of note for our District, the historic lobby has unique Isle la Motte fossil flooring. The building has beautiful architecture with high ceilings, historic paintings, and memorabilia throughout and the staff is happy to share their knowledge of the building and its inner workings. There is also an option for a self-guided audio tour. If you do plan to be in the building, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your Representatives and Senators!
In the Government Operations & Military Affairs Committee (GOMA), we continued to take testimony and re-work a bill containing changes to certain elections statutes. The bill started as a comprehensive committee bill draft and was combined with H.97 and ended as a much watered-down version. It passed out of our committee but may have to be revoted on next Tuesday due to some technical issues with the construct of the bill. The only bill to pass on the House floor this week was H.76 relating to captive insurance. The bill works within the insurance industry (which brings in revenue to the state and allows businesses to self-insure). Bills are relatively slow coming to the floor as committees continue to take great amounts of testimony all while working with a legislative body that had a near record turnover of 33% from the last biennium.
Other GOMA activities revolved around bill introductions: H.105 establishing a Community Resilience and Disaster Mitigation Fund; H.140 establishing requirements for State-funded grants; H.270, miscellaneous amendments to the adult-use and medical cannabis programs and committee bill 23-0907 which is an Act relating to miscellaneous changes to law enforcement officer training laws. This bill will take a good amount of time to properly review and form legislation around as it seeks to revamp the way (and philosophies) law enforcement training is conducted.
This coming Monday, February 27th at 9:00 am, members of the Governor’s Administration from the Agencies of Commerce, Transportation, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Education, the Department of Building and General Services, Public Service, and Public Safety (Emergency Management), are going to be at the North Hero Meeting House. They will be present to promote the various ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funded infrastructure programs currently available. These programs are primarily accessed through competitive grant processes, and we are seeing less applications come through from communities located in Grand Isle County, and therefore, less awards being made in our district. The Administration is very focused on making sure infrastructure funds are getting to communities and available to help stabilize rural Vermont. There is a $3M appropriation pending in this year’s Budget Adjustment Act (BAA) that would be utilized to have agencies such as Regional Planning Commissions to work with towns to spend these dollars on needed projects. The goal for the day is to work with potential program applicants, educate communities (municipal leaders or businesses) about the opportunities that may be a good fit and support anyone who is having an issue completing an application, etc.
Last, Governor Scott’s office has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for declaration status against the large scale power outages and associated damages that occurred just before Christmas. Damages exceeded the 1.14-million-dollar threshold for eligibility of federal dollar assistance.
As always you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835.
Representative Michael Morgan
