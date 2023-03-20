March 14-17, 2023 Legislative Report
I got right back at it early Tuesday morning after our Town Meeting break! As a member of the Vermont National Guard and Veterans Affairs caucus, I attended our monthly meeting and heard two briefings from the Guard. The Adjutant General, Greg Knight spoke to us about the newly created Provost Marshall position. This position is utilized for various investigatory work within the Guard. Next, we heard from Captain Anne Turner. She is one of our Army Guard commanders in the Vermont National Guard. She was deployed to Southwest Asia with her troops to in-process the first waves of Afghan refugees as the US exited that region, militarily.
This past week was the “crossover” week for bills in the House and Senate committees. Any bills that are not money related had until the 17th of March to make it off the various committee’s “walls” and made actionable for vote on the House floor. If the bills are considered a money bill, they have one more week for the above process to occur. The Senate has the same constraints for movement of bills to the House.
As a result of this crossover period, committees are feverishly taking testimony on a multitude of bills that have the greatest amount of priority to them. Many ask what drives a bill to be put above others that don’t make it off the wall. There are a host of reasons for lack of movement on a bill – some reasons are: The Governor’s priorities, emergent needs of the state, and you guessed it – just plain politics!
Testimony in my Government Operations and Military Affairs (GOMA) committee this week included the following bills: H.470 – An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to alcoholic beverage laws; Committee Bill 23-0907 – An act relating to miscellaneous changes to law enforcement officer training laws; H.178 – An act relating to commissioning of Department of Corrections personnel as notaries public; H270 – An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to the adult use cannabis programs; H.291 – An act relating to the creation of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council; H.125 – An act relating to boards and commissions; H.251 – An act relating to the issuance of a Brady or Giglio letter as misconduct under the jurisdiction of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council and Committee Bill 23-0959 – An act relating to Vermont Criminal Justice Council recommendations for law enforcement officer training. All of these bills except for H.251 were passed out of committee and moved forward for voting on the House floor in the next week or two. It was felt that more testimony and legwork was needed to properly coordinate the structure of the bill. I am a big fan of this “pause” taking place as I never want a hastily crafted bill that has not had the appropriate homework put up against it.
On the House floor this week these bills passed: H.461 – Making miscellaneous changes in education laws; H.175 – Modernizing the Children and Family Council for Prevention Programs; H.62 – The Interstate Counseling Compact; H.77 – Vermont’s adoption of the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact; H.86 – Vermont’s adoption of the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact; H.465 – Regional emergency management committee’s meeting quorum requirements; H.466 – Technical corrections for the 2023 legislative session. The last two bills came out of my GOMA committee. I did the floor report on H.465 – this bill gives good relief to the Grand Isle County portion of our district on quorum requirements for our Regional Emergency Management Committee.
While on break this past week, I was able to attend 3 of our 6 town meetings in our Grand Isle-Chittenden district. I was able to be present at South Hero’s, Grand Isle’s and Milton’s Town meetings and say a few words at each on what was happening in Montpelier. I wish I could have made all the town meetings but I could not logistically be at all 6!
As always, I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835,
Representative Michael Morgan
