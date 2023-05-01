April 25-28 Legislative Report
This past week was a fairly even blend of work in committees and House floor sessions as we are pushing hard towards adjournment (projected to be May 12th at this point). We are taking testimony on bills that have been sent to our committees of jurisdiction from our sister organizations in the Senate and have been passed by the full Senate body. The next two weeks will be a flurry of activity as both bodies pass out their last bit of bills that they have time for this session. The big bills to watch that culminate the session will be the “Big Bill” (H.494 – The Budget of the State) and the Transportation Bill to see how the Senate amended/changed them. On Friday, the Senate passed back to us the Budget that they adjusted. Unfortunately, they bumped up the baseline of the House budget from 12% to 13% and pulled in the DMV fee increases from the Transportation budget to the main budget. As a result, a Committee of Conference will be held now between a select group of appointed Senate and House Appropriations members to try and work out a compromise that both sides can live with. I am hopeful that they will make some serious adjustments to the Budget. If the baseline stays this high and the (unasked for) DMV fees remain in there I will have difficulty supporting this budget.
In House Government Operations and Military Affairs (GOMA) we spent a great deal of our week working on Senate Bill S.17, Sheriff Reforms. The bill came to us from the Senate a couple of weeks ago. The thrust of the bill was to provide more consistent structure, financial practices, accountability, and increased transparency. We took a lot of testimony from numerous stakeholders to include: The Vermont Sheriff’s Association, the Vermont Judiciary, the Vermont State Employees Association, the Vermont State Ethics Commission, the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, the Vermont Network Against Domestic & Sexual Violence and as always, a lot of assistance came from our own Legislative Counsel. This bill came to us from the Senate, in my opinion, as a very hard hit against the Sheriff’s in our state due to a couple of bad actors in the business. As a footnote, the two Sheriff’s Departments in our House District – the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office and the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office are being well managed and run and are not part of the reason that this bill evolved. GOMA did a “strike all” re-write, which means we, in essence, crossed out all the Senate language and rebuilt the bill, using many of their ideas. In the end, GOMA with heavy work in concert with the Sheriff’s Association came to a workable compromise in the bill and I supported it.
On Thursday, I had the honor of being one of the tri-hosts for welcoming our class of 2022 Eagle Scouts to the Statehouse. I, Senator David Weeks (Rutland County) and Representative Chris Taylor (Milton) hosted the Eagles in the Cedar Creek Room for a small press conference where remarks were made by Senator Weeks and the House Speaker. We then heard remarks from the Green Mountain Council Scout Executive and Chief Executive Officer Mark Saxon and newly minted, Eagle Scout Cassidy Fleming. Cassidy was one of four young women that obtained the rank of Eagle Scout this past year. We had our first female Eagle recipient, in Vermont, last year from the class of 2021 Eagle Scouts. I think it is great that young ladies can now obtain this esteemed rank in Scouting. After this press conference, we joined the Eagles and their leaders in the Capital Plaza ballroom for a nice luncheon and their presentation of certificates from the Council, the American Legion and the Marine Corps League. Representative Taylor and I handed each of them an official, sealed copy of the House Resolution that was read on the House floor Friday. Unfortunately, we were unable to make the timing work where we could get them in the gallery of the House to be recognized.
As always, I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835
Representative Michael Morgan
