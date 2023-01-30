This column is by Rep. Michael Morgan (R-Grand Isle-Chittenden).
January 24-27 Legislative Report
This past week the Vermont House of Representatives went over the 100 mark of bills introduced. This week, we saw 30+ new bills introduced. As far as bills being passed on the floor there were none this week. My committee, Government Operations and Military Affairs (GOMA) received a lot of introductory testimony from stakeholders and subject matter experts on various topics that surround bills that have been assigned to my committee’s jurisdiction. We had our last training on the House floor on Thursday with an Ethics Brief.
Instead of focusing on a bill of note that we passed (as we didn’t pass any this week), I’d like to mention a couple that I am a sponsor on that have been introduced and sent to their respective committees of jurisdiction: H.26 a housing and subsistence tax exemption for members of the National Guard on State Active Duty; H.99 a Tuition Benefit program expansion for the National Guard; H.111 an act relating to workforce housing; and H.124 an act relating to promoting rural economic development capacity. The VT Rural Caucus met on Thursday morning and summarized the results of member voting for the Rural Omnibus (many pieces attached to it) Bill that will be forthcoming and sponsored by many on this special issues Caucus.
A task that demands immediate attention at the beginning of each legislative session is getting the Budget Adjustment Act (BAA) through the House Appropriations Committee, so it can pass through the House and the Senate. In Vermont, we pass a balanced budget every Spring according to statute, and every January, the Administration (the Governor’s office) proposes adjustments to that budget, based on actual expenditures and funds left in various accounts. It is the job of the Appropriations Committee to sift through those proposals and various requests from outside agencies to appropriately utilize the remaining funds. To be able to do so, the Appropriations Committee receives input from every committee of jurisdiction whose purview would be affected by those adjustments. For example, my committee took testimony from the Agency of Digital Services on technology upgrades for both the Department of Labor and the Judiciary for adjustments they feel are needed for the balance of the fiscal year. The Appropriations members are working diligently to amend the budget smartly and appropriately for the rest of our fiscal year.
Aside from weighing in on the BAA, the House Government Operations & Military Affairs Committee spent time learning about the Offices of the Vermont State Treasurer, the Attorney General, the Agency of Administration’s Racial Equity Office, and the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office. We have also begun a comprehensive look into the workings of the Cannabis Control Board and the world of Sports Betting, both of which could potentially be sources of revenue for the State. I look forward to learning more on these two topics as we take more testimony.
As always, I am humbled and honored to serve you in this capacity. I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835 with any questions or concerns.
Representative Michael Morgan
