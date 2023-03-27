March 21-24 Legislative Report
This past week was the deadline for money bills to crossover to the Senate – we spent many long hours on the House floor hearing debate and voting on bills, as well as committee meetings sprinkled throughout our days to hear amendments from money committees to bills that had previously passed out of Government Operations & Military Affairs(GOMA).
Since we are now into the heavy floor time of the session I would like to remind folks that if they’d like to follow a particular bill you can find the text of a bill, by typing in the bill number on the General Assembly webpage and see the various iterations of a bill – please click on the bill as passed by the House for the most up to date version ; if it is a Senate bill at this time of year, click on as passed by the Senate.
Among the bills that passed on the House floor are the following, listed by bill number and title: H.55 unemployment insurance amendments; H.110 extending the sunset on siting telecommunications towers; H.171 adult protective services; H.471 technical and administrative changes to VT tax law; H.476 radiologist assistants; H.178 commissioning Department personnel as notaries public; H.288 liability for the sale of alcoholic beverages; H.476 miscellaneous changes to law enforcement officer training laws; H.481 public health initiatives to address death by suicide; H.230 implementing mechanisms to reduce suicide; H.482 Vermont Criminal Justice Council recommendations for law enforcement training; H.126 community resilience and biodiversity protection, which requires that 30% of land will be conserved by 2030 and 50% will be conserved by 2050 by purported voluntary means; H.66 paid family and medical leave, which has an estimated cost of $118 million/year and requires an employer-funded payroll tax; H.165 School food programs and universal school meals; H.157 the Vermont basic needs budget and last, H.127 Sports Wagering.
I would like to address a couple of the bills that were passed. H.66 – Paid family leave: This is a noble idea and is absolutely good for workforce development. However, the Governor had proposed a voluntary program that would not have cost all taxpayers more out of pocket money. The passed bill would make participation of all current working Vermonters mandatory and is regressive. It is in the form of a payroll tax of .55 cents for every dollar earned. It is split between the employer and the employee. The bill also adds over 60 new jobs at a time when we can’t even fill 800+ state, open jobs. Ultimately I could not support this bill in its current construct. We will see if the Senate modifies it in any way. H.165 – Universal School Meals – I was originally on the fence with this one but with significant constituent support of it and feeling that benefits outweighed costs I worked to a “yes.” I would have preferred a bill that put a cap on household income where families would pay for their own meals (and many, many that I’ve spoken to want to pay). H.230 – implementing mechanisms that reduce suicide. This bill came to us as a bill to reduce suicide but in reality was a bill to restrict firearms. Coincidentally, the same day that this bill passed the House, another bill was brought to the floor (H.481 that I mentioned above) and that truly addresses suicide. H.230 was debated heavily on whether the recent Court case known as the Bruen decision (Supreme Court ruling) applied and was valid. The Bruen case states that firearms laws, in general, are not constitutional. In our jobs in the legislature, we have taken an oath that we will not “directly or indirectly, do any act or thing injurious to the Constitution or Government thereof.” Additionally, I had significant constituent input to not vote for this bill – I value and use that input on bills. With all of the above said, I felt obligated to vote no.
As always, I can be reached at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835.
Representative Michael Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.