This week was by far the busiest week of the session so far. Last week is the week known as “crossover”, the date by which bills need to be voted out of committee to be able to make it out of the House to be considered by the Senate and possibly be voted into law. The heavy workload at each committee last week flowed to the full body this week, and we passed numerous bills, including:
H. 470 Miscellaneous amendments to alcoholic beverage laws
H. 55 Miscellaneous unemployment insurance amendments
H. 110 Extending the sunset under 30 V.S.A. § 248a (This bill extends the Certificate of Public Good for some cell tower sites around Vermont)
H. 171 Adult protective services
H. 471 Technical and administrative changes to Vermont’s tax laws
H. 178 Commissioning Department of Corrections personnel as notaries public
H. 230 Implementing mechanisms to reduce suicide (This put gun safety measures into law to help reduce suicide by firearm. 90% of all gun deaths in Vermont are suicides.)
H. 288 Liability for the sale of alcoholic beverages
H. 473 Radiologist assistants
H. 476 Miscellaneous changes to law enforcement officer training laws
H. 66 Paid family and medical leave insurance (This bill provides up to 12 weeks per year of paid leave for any working Vermonter who is welcoming a child, experiencing illness or injury, caring for a family member, or fleeing domestic violence.)
H. 126 Community resilience and biodiversity protection
H. 127 Sports wagering (This bill brings an illicit market for online sports betting into the light and provides revenue, some of which is dedicated to addressing problem gambling.)
H. 157 The Vermont basic needs budget
H. 165 School food programs and universal school meals (This extends universal free school meals into future years.)
H. 481 Public health initiatives to address death by suicide
H. 482 Vermont Criminal Justice Council recommendations for law enforcement officer training
We also managed to keep a quick pace in the Ways & Means Committee. Our committee often is a second stop for bills that impact revenues, and we saw a range of issues come across our desks, including:
H. 484 Enhancing workforce and economic development opportunities
H. 479 Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation
H. 31 Aquatic nuisance control
H. 282 Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact
H. 10 Amending the Vermont Employment Growth Incentive Program
H. 222 Reducing overdoses
H. 276 Creating a rental housing registry
H. 486 School construction
23-1003 Homestead property tax yields and the non homestead property tax rate
H. 477 Marriage license fees
H. 158 The beverage container redemption system (aka bottle bill)
Phew, that was a lot! In between all this movement, I had the honor of welcoming a group of students from Westford School to the house, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of their Robotics Club at the First Lego League state championships. They impressed lawmakers with their projects, and their ability to articulate the problems they solve. They also got to meet the Governor who was equally impressed!
Don’t Forget: File Your Homestead Declaration
By Vermont law, property owners whose homes meet the definition of a Vermont homestead (https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/32/135/05401) must file a Homestead Declaration (HS-122) by April 18 of this year. You can file your form online here: https://tax.vermont.gov/property-owners/homestead-declaration. You will need a copy of your 2022 tax bill to complete the form.
