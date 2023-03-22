After enjoying a lovely Town Meeting week break, the Ways & Means Committee has hit the ground running, passing several impactful bills. Most notable is H.66, the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill. As the name suggests, this bill will provide up to 12 weeks of leave per year for Vermonters who are experiencing a health crisis, managing the health crisis of a family member, welcoming a child, or needing safe leave or bereavement leave. We also passed out of committee H.127, the Sports Wagering bill (you’ve received context for this in an email from Jana on Feb. 20), H.158, The Beverage Container Redemption System (aka bottle bill modernization), and H.165 - An act relating to school food programs and universal school meals. We also passed a flurry of bills that came through from other committees.
Finally, we circled back to the property valuation system and adjusted our approach. Instead of trying to completely change our property valuation system all at once, the committee is taking a more incremental approach that will provide for more information to be gathered along the way. We also passed this bill out of our committee.
In addition this week, I had two opportunities to testify in other committees- an exciting development! The Committee on Appropriations allows for lawmakers to come in each year and pitch modest expenditures to support things important to our communities. I teamed with another lawmaker, Bobby Ferlice-Rubio of Barnet, to make a request on behalf of the Vermont Foodbank. I also made a trip to the Healthcare committee to testify on behalf of Ways & Means regarding three bills that both committees have taken on, H.62, H.77, and H.86, all related to Vermont professional compacts which would allow certain healthcare providers who are licensed to practice in other states to work in Vermont without having to get relicensed, and vice versa. I also reported those bills on the House floor on behalf of my committee.
From this point forward, work at the Statehouse will only accelerate.
Summer Opportunity for High School Students
Passionate 9th, 10th, and 11th grade students are invited to apply for the experience of a lifetime! The Governor's Institutes of Vermont (GIV) offers residential summer programs which take place on Vermont college campuses and give their attendees the opportunity to dive deep into a topic of interest for an intensive 1-2 weeks. Each Institute is focused around a career-oriented topic: Arts, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, and Technology & Design.
At GIV, students learn from industry professionals, participate in hands-on projects, and explore career options - all while having fun and making friends! These programs are designed to be affordable to all Vermont families with scholarships that allow students to pay as little as $10 to attend.
To learn more about GIV’s 2023 summer Institutes, please visit GIV.org or email hello@giv.org with any questions. Students can visit www.giv.org/apply to fill out a simple application now! The deadline is March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.