This letter is from Julia Andrews (D-Chittenden-25)
Legislative Update, Week 8
This week the House passed through a single bill, and moved several more through the process (Bills and amendments are read and voted upon three times). We passed a somewhat technical bill, H. 76 - An act relating to captive insurance. Captive insurance is a little-known yet big industry in our state, representing 1,288 companies, so it’s important that we continue to update our statutes to ensure that we are supporting the continued growth of this industry and its good-paying jobs.
In the Ways & Means Committee, we focused on two key pieces of Legislation, H. 127 - An act relating to sports wagering and H. 66 - An act relating to paid family and medical leave insurance. With sports wagering, what we learned is that despite online sports betting being illegal in Vermont, there are still many people placing bets by crossing state lines or by obscuring their location online. With this bill we have the opportunity to bring this industry into the light of day and use a portion of the revenue it generates to create a more robust support system for those who struggle with gambling addiction, in addition to funding other government priorities.
Paid family and medical leave is a dense topic with many moving parts. The bill aims to provide all Vermont workers including those who are self-employed with the ability to take leave from work to welcome a child, to tend to an ill or injured family member, or to recover from their own illness or injury. Vermont workers would pay into a system that would act as insurance for when things arise that go beyond the typical sick day, and would allow workers to tend to their new baby or medical condition knowing they have a job to come back to.
We also dipped our toe into the world of transportation at the end of the week, working to identify ways to will help our state take advantage of federal funding. Federal grants often require that a state provide matching funds. Typically, the federal transportation grant will be 80% of funding, and the state needs to supply the additional 20%. With large amounts of funding still forthcoming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we are working to identify Vermont’s match to ensure that we can complete projects across the state, including ones in both Milton and Westford, and bring as much federal funding as possible to our state in the process.
In closing I’m trying to put something useful to our community (beyond information!) into these weekly messages. This week, I’d like to alert folks that Medicaid renewals, which had been suspended during the pandemic, will start again in April of this year. This flyer has more details on what Vermonters need to know: https://dvha.vermont.gov/sites/dvha/files/doc_library/Medicaid%20Renewals%20-%20hand%20out%20with%20Talking%20Points.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.