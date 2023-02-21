Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and most of Vermont. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will occur tonight, before tapering off to a light wintry mix on Thursday. Expect visibilities under a half mile at times during the heaviest snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&