This letter is from Julia Andrews (D-Chittenden-25)
Legislative Update, Week 7
The Committee on Ways and Means continued our work this week regarding modernizing Vermont’s system of assessing property and levying property taxes to ensure we have a more predictable, understandable system for taxpayers. Recently, we’ve heard from town listers, professional appraisers, the Department of Property Valuation and Review, and many others including testimony this past week from Xusana Davis, Vermont’s Executive Director of Racial Equity. She gave a data-driven testimony on how Vermonters of color are disadvantaged by the assessment of property values across the United States, and in Vermont specifically.
What we learned is that nationally, assessors overvalue the homes of people of color for tax purposes and undervalue the homes of people of color for resale purposes. You can imagine the long-ranging effects: families of color paying end up paying more property taxes over years and decades (and white families end up paying less). At the same time, those same families of color are not realizing the full financial benefit of selling their home, arguably a family’s largest, most long-ranging investment. And then imagine if the extra money paid in property taxes could be invested- the compounding effect can be quite dramatic.
As we continue to hone in on improvements to the property tax system in Vermont, the presentation from the Office of Racial Equity will inform our work and help us realize the goal of an equitable tax system.
Also this week our committee took up several bills for consideration, most notably three around professional compacts. These compacts (for physical therapists, speech language pathologists and audiologists, and mental health counselors) act as an interstate agreement to allow these professionals who hold a license to practice in one state to come to another state to practice without having to go through the licensing process a second time. These compacts would be good for Vermont’s workforce, removing barriers to practice here in these much-needed professions.
This week the full House voted favorably on 3 bills: H. 35 The Victims Assistance Program, H. 190 Removing the residency requirement from Vermont’s patient choice at end-of-life laws, and H. 35 The Victims Assistance Program.
I also just confirmed on Friday that I’ll be meeting with the Westford Selectboard and Senator Irene Wrenner at 8:30 Monday morning at the Westford Country Store. I’d welcome folks to stop by and join in the conversation! As always, you can always reach out at jandrews@leg.state.vt.us.
