Legislative and Education Committee Update March 21-24
During floor sessions this week the House passed 17 bills to the Senate and had 14 new bills introduced.
The bills that were passed include:
H.55 unemployment insurance amendments; H.110 extending the sunset on siting telecommunications towers; H.126 community resilience and biodiversity protection, which requires that 30% of VT’s land will be conserved by 2030 and 50% will be conserved by 2050; H.127 sports wagering; H.157 basic needs budget; H.171 adult protective services; H.178 commissioning Department personnel as notaries public; H.288 liability for the sale of alcoholic beverages; H.470 miscellaneous amendments to alcohol beverage laws; H.471 technical and administrative changes to VT tax law; H.473 radiologists assistants; H.476 miscellaneous changes to law enforcement officer training laws; H.481 public health initiatives to address death by suicide and H.482 Vermont Criminal Justice Council recommendations for law enforcement training.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
A few bills that passed that need a little more detail are:
H.66 Paid family and medical leave. This will create a mandatory program that would provide 12 weeks of paid (at 90% of average weekly income) medical leave for every employee annually. The program is estimated to have an implementation cost of approximately $111 million dollars a year for the next four years and establish a 0.55% payroll tax split between employee and employer. It would also require any business with one or more employees to participate. Although I think paid family leave is a great idea I couldn’t support this bill due to the high cost, payroll tax and burden this will put on small businesses.
H.230 Implementing methods to reduce suicide. This bill proposes to reduce suicide by enacting gun storage requirements and waiting periods between purchase and possession. There was a great amount of debate on the floor regarding the constitutionality of the bill and many amendments were offered unsuccessfully. I am extremely sympathetic to the effects of suicide and have been touched by it in my own life but I simply could not support a bill with the knowledge that it could violate the Constitution.
H.165 Universal school meals. Working in the school system I have seen the effects hunger has on a student's ability to regulate their behavior and access their education and I absolutely understand the benefit this program will have for certain students and their families. I still struggled with a decision on this bill due to the “universal” aspect. I would have rather seen a program put in place that had an income threshold much higher and more realistic than the one set in the federal free and reduced meal program and at the same time required families with the financial means to return to the pre-covid norms of paying for their child's meals. I received a huge amount of communication from constituents urging me to support this bill as written and I appreciate it because it did factor into my decision making process. Ultimately, with the help of constituent feedback and my knowledge of the effects of hunger in schools I was able to support this bill.
In the Education Committee we had an initial introduction to H.455 requiring all students to pass a civics test as a graduation requirement and worked on an amendment to one of our committee bills, H.483. The two committee bills I spoke about in my update last week have been assigned bill numbers. They are H.483 relating to the accountability and oversight of approved independent schools that are eligible to receive public tuition and H.486 creating a school construction task force, pausing PCB testing and allocating $16 million dollars to the Burlington High School rebuild for PCB remediation. As stated last week I didn’t/don’t support either of these bills for various reasons.
Lastly, on a positive note, myself and the other Legislators that represent part, or all, of Georgia wanted to recognize and congratulate several Georgia Middle School sports teams that completed undefeated seasons. We submitted House Concurrent Resolutions for each team as follows:
H.C.R.61 Congratulating the undefeated 2023 Georgia Middle School Chargers girls’ basketball team.
H.C.R.62 Congratulating the undefeated 2022 Georgia Middle School Chargers girls’ soccer team.
H.C.R.63 Congratulating the 2022-2023 Georgia Middle School Chargers boy’s basketball team.
Congratulations to all! Copies for all athletes and Coaches will be sent to the school soon.
You can read the full text of each of these by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the House Concurrent Resolution number (ex: H.C.R.61) in the search bar.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.