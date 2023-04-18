Legislative and Education Committee Update 4/11 through 4/14
We had another slow week on the floor this week with only 4 bills being passed. This allowed most of the time to be spent in committees taking testimony on Senate bills that had been passed over to us and/or House bills that did not make crossover and needed some work to prepare for the next session.
The bills that passed to the Senate were:
H.488 An act relating to approval of the adoption of the charter of the Town of Ludlow; H.495 An act relating to the approval of the amendment to the charter of the Town of Middlebury; H.386 An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the Town of Brattleboro and S.3, An act relating to prohibiting paramilitary training camps (which passed back to the Senate with an amendment for their vote).
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the Education Committee we continued to hear testimony on many topics including Universal PreK (H.208/S.56), Restraints and Seclusions in schools (H.409), The use of Behavior Threat Assessment Teams in schools (S.138) and studying the use/effectiveness of proficiency based learning in schools (S.133 a little more detail below).
S.133 An act relating to miscellaneous changes in education law proposes to study proficiency based learning and proficiency based graduation requirements and to make recommendations for whether proficiency based learning is the most effective way to ensure Vermont students meet high standards or whether there are other systems of instruction, assessment, grading, and academic reporting that would better serve students. The proficiency based learning model has now been in use for about a decade in Vermont and, in my opinion, is due for a review. With education being such an important factor in individuals lives, best practice should dictate effectiveness reviews at regular intervals no matter what learning or grading system is being utilized. In some testimony heard from the Vermont Principals Association (who are against conducting the study) it was acknowledged that a study would likely find that there are inconsistencies in implementation across the state and between school districts. Hearing testimony from the VPA acknowledging the likelihood of inconsistencies in implementation doesn’t foster confidence in our current system and in fact seems to make a study and overall review more necessary.
I mentioned in an earlier update that I am also a member of the Rural Caucus. The last couple of weeks have been busy in this caucus as there has been a focus on S.100 An act relating to housing opportunities made for everyone. This bill, as passed by the Senate, makes significant investments in housing programs, makes meaningful reforms to local zoning regulations and also makes some reforms to Act 250. Although the Senate changes are appreciated and helpful, the Caucus feels there still needs to be additional language and steps taken to address regulatory barriers and create more housing for Vermonters and are advocating for the following expanded Act 250 reform:
– Increasing the 10-5-5 Act 250 threshold to 25-5-5 for ALL designated areas including village centers with permanent zoning and subdivision bylaws. (Currently the Senate version only exempts designated downtowns, neighborhood development areas and growth centers which only impacts 0.3% of Vermont land and would leave out most of the State.)
– Exclude projects of 4 units or less from counting towards the 25-5-5 limit.
With the housing shortage so interconnected to other challenges Vermont is facing such as workforce shortages etc. it is imperative that we reduce some of the regulation and allow housing to be built as expeditiously as possible. Including the expanded Act 250 reform, listed above, will help towards meeting Vermont’s current housing needs. I’m hoping that as the bill continues to move through the process these requests are considered more seriously.
Lastly, on Friday, I had the pleasure to visit with a group of Milton High School students that came down to the State House for the Rally for the Planet event. It was great to be able to take some of them on a little bit of a tour, hear their concerns and let them know their voices matter. I always appreciate, and am impressed with, the involvement Milton students have with current events and social concerns and think being open to hearing from them adds a vital piece to the decision making process.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802-233-7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.