Legislative and Education Committee Update 3/28 through 3/31
The floor continued to be extremely busy this week with some late nights and a lot of debate. The House passed 20 bills to the Senate and we had 13 bills introduced.
Bills passed to the Senate:
H.102 Arts in State Building; H.125 Relating to Boards and Commissions; H.206 Misc. changes to the duties of the Department of Vermont Health Access; H.213 A study on mobile home communities and needs around infrastructure, flood protections, and resident rights; H.270 Misc. changes to cannabis boards and regulations; H.291 Creation of a cybersecurity council; H.414 Creating an unused drug repository; H.472 Misc. amendments to agriculture statutes; H.31 One year moratorium on aquatic nuisance control to study effects of pesticides and other biological control; H.158 Expand beverage redemption program and producer responsibility; H.205 Create a small farm diversification program; H.222 Reducing overdose; H.480 Property valuations and reappraisals; H.483 accountability/oversight of independent schools eligible to receive public tuition; H.276 Study to create a rental housing registry; H.479 Transportation Budget; H.486 Relating to school construction task force and pausing PCB testing; H.492 Setting the homestead property tax yields and non-homestead property tax rate; H.494 Appropriations for the support of government (State Budget “The big bill”); and H.493 Capital construction/bonding.
Bills of note that passed:
H.479 Transportation Budget. This budget left the Transportation Committee with unanimous approval. When it entered Ways and Means an amendment was recommended, on a party-line vote, that would attach a DMV “fee bill” to it. This fee bill was unsolicited by the DMV and proposed to raise all DMV fees by 22% in order to raise approximately $22 million dollars. When compared to neighboring States the new DMV fees would make Vermont the highest in the area often by large margins. Due to the unsolicited fee bill I could not support this budget.
H.494 State Budget “The Big Bill”. The Governor’s recommended budget came to the House as a responsible budget that addressed all areas of government in a fiscally responsible way. It proposed to allocate funds in a manner that would sustain government operations and at the same time address family paid leave, child care and the housing crisis WITHOUT raising taxes or fees. He also allocated one time money to be utilized as matching funds for future federal aid and grants. These matching funds were intended to be leveraged to draw down federal money at a rate of approx. $1 state money for $4 federal money to stretch the dollar and allow many projects to be accomplished at large savings to the taxpayer. Unfortunately, when the budget was in Appropriations this match money was re-allocated to help pay for other big initiatives being passed. The budget that came back from Appropriations also exceeded the Governor’s recommended budget by approximately $118 million dollars for a grand total of $8.53 billion dollars. Due to the reallocation of “match money” and the extra $118 million dollars added I could not support the budget. I do not think this is a fiscally responsible way to advance and plan for the future and I see it negatively affecting all taxpayers. The budget still advanced on a party-line vote.
Here are some examples of projects in our area that have been identified, by the Administration, as being directly impacted by the shifting of matching funds.
– Reallocation of $79 million dollars of matching funds that would have leveraged $341 million dollars of federal aid through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law affects these area AOT projects. Without the match funds, these projects are not guaranteed funding to move forward as planned and can face long delays.
Colchester-Milton, US-7 resurface and paving.
Milton-Georgia, US-7 slab removal.
Georgia, I-89 Rest Area work to replace sidewalks and perform preventative maintenance.
– Reallocation of $27 million dollars in matching money that would have leveraged $320 million dollars of federal money also has an impact on clean and drinking water projects for Milton. These projects were submitted to the State for funding through a Revolving Fund program and will only move forward in the near term with federal money provided through the match.
Milton, New Collector Sewers, Flanders Development Sewers.
Milton, Railroad Street water main and pressure sustaining valves.
Unfortunately most counties in Vermont have similar lists.
Committee this week was limited due to the amount of action and debate on the House floor. The time we did spend was discussing and hearing amendments to our two committee bills that were up for vote and bill, H.409, prohibiting seclusion and certain physical interventions in school. (I will expound on H.409 more as we hear more testimony and discuss it further.)
Thank you,
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
802.233.7579
