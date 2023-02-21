This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin).
Legislative and Education Committee Update 2/14 through 2/17
It was a relatively quiet week on the House floor regarding action on bills with only two being passed to the Senate. Those two were, H.35 An act relating to the Victims Assistance Program and H.190 An act relating to removing the residency requirement from Vermont’s patient choice at end of life laws. We also saw another 59 bills introduced for a total of 289 so far this session.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In a joint session with the Senate on Thursday we held elections for three Legislative Trustees to the UVM Board of Trustees and the State House Sergeant at Arms. The three elected to the UVM Board of Trustees were Shap Smith, Representative Monique Preistley and Representative Tristan Toleno. For the Sergeant at Arms election it was an honor to help re-elect Janet Miller to the position. Janet has held the office of Sergeant at Arms since 2015 and in my short time in Montpelier I have come to appreciate her greatly. She keeps the operation running smoothly and is the “Go To” person for almost anything.
In the Education Committee we had several more bills assigned and are now up to 12 “on the wall”. We heard initial testimony on the following:
– H.179 An act relating to reforming the State Board of Education. This bill proposes to transfer certain responsibilities of the State Board of Education to the Secretary of Education.
– H.181 An act relating to the creation of the Statewide Supervisory Union Study Committee. This bill would look into the benefits of having a Statewide Supervisory Union that districts would have the option of joining.
– H.228 An act relating to financial literacy in Vermont’s public schools. This bill would make a one semester financial literacy class mandatory as a graduation requirement.
– H.258 An act relating to the provision of State-funded education in districts that do not maintain an elementary or high school. This bill proposes some significant changes to “sending” districts choice of schools and the ability of independent schools to receive public tuition dollars.
We also heard from the University of Vermont to get some background on their vision and financial needs. During the discussion an interesting new scholarship program was talked about that I wanted to pass forward. The program is called the “UVM Promise” and it ensures that admitted Vermont students from households earning $60,000 or less will pay NO tuition. The program will officially start this fall semester (2023).
This week I joined the VT National Guard and Veterans Affairs Caucus and had the pleasure of hearing a presentation from Retired Colonel and current Milton Representative, Michael Morgan. The presentation really gave a great introductory level overview on the National Guard system and the benefits they provide to the surrounding communities and the State as a whole. The VT National Guard truly reaches all geographical areas of the State and utilizes almost entirely Federal money to operate. This Federal money pays for the entire payroll which infuses over $148 million dollars into Vermont’s economy and the majority of almost $30 million in military construction projects to local construction companies. They also supply the firefighting capabilities for the Burlington International Airport and mutual aid to surrounding communities. Without them the Burlington International Airport would need to fund their own fire fighting unit at a large additional cost to the area taxpayers. These benefits coupled with the incredibly important and self sacrificing job they have to keep our State and Country safe makes it clear that we need to continue to support them and their mission as much as possible.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
