Legislative and Education Committee Update for 3/14 through 3/17
This week was the start of the “Crossover” deadlines. Both the House and Senate only have a set time to get bills passed out of their last committee of reference to the floor for action and to “cross over” to the other Legislative body for their input and action. The deadline for most of the committees, except Appropriations and Ways and Means, is Friday, March 17th. Appropriations and Ways and Means deal with the funding aspect of the bills so they are given an additional week to pass their bills to the floor with their deadline being Friday, March 21st.
During floor sessions this week we passed 7 bills to the Senate and had 9 bills introduced. I’m anticipating that the next couple of weeks will get extremely busy on the floor. The bills that were passed from the House to the Senate were: H.461 An act relating to making miscellaneous changes in education laws, H.175 An act relating to modernizing the Children and Family Council for Prevention Programs, H.465 An act relating to regional emergency management committees’ meeting quorum requirement, H.466 An act relating to technical corrections for the 2023 legislative session, H.62 An act relating to the interstate Counseling Compact, H.77 An act relating to Vermont’s adoption of the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact and H.86 An act relating to Vermont’s adoption of the Audiology and Speech Language Pathology Interstate Compact.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the Education Committee we were glad to have had one of our Committee Bills (H.461) passed on the House floor and we passed another bill H.416, An act relating to teacher workforce development, over to the Commerce and Economic Development Committee to be included in a larger bill.
We spent the majority of the rest of the week trying to finalize two more Committee Bills so that we could get them out to the floor before the crossover deadline. (These two bills don’t officially have bill numbers assigned to them yet but I will include them in my next Legislative update.) There was a lot of discussion and in the end I was not able to support either bill.
The first bill was: An act relating to the accountability and oversight of approved independent schools that are eligible to receive public tuition. I was initially in support of this bill which established reporting agreements for academics and attendance between independent schools and school districts and required accreditation and attestations that independent schools are following the VT Public Accommodations Act and VT Fair Employment Practices Act. On Wednesday of this week some last minute language was added involving enrollment practices of independent schools. This is a pretty substantial topic on its own with a lot of nuances and possible unintended consequences. I voiced my concerns regarding the timing of this substantial addition and how it has eliminated the possibility of hearing testimony and being able to ask clarifying questions to make informed decisions. Others in the Committee shared concerns but a majority still passed the bill out with a 7-4-1 vote.
The other bill was: An act relating to school construction. This bill started as a much needed bill to establish the School Construction Aid Task Force to examine, evaluate, and report on issues relating to school construction aid. If this bill had remained in its original form I could have supported it. Unfortunately, it was decided to add language to the bill to “pause” PCB testing. voiced my hesitation over this and reminded everyone that for the last two years the State has highlighted the health risks to students and staff that could occur with exposure to PCB’s. I also made it clear that I didn’t understand why we would pause testing to study construction when we are going to need the PCB testing levels to inform our construction needs. In the end, I feel like this is a decision that carries health implications and could actually lead to delays in necessary school construction. The bill passed out of Committee with a 10-1-1 vote.
Both of these will now proceed to the House floor for action and if there are not any significant amendments I will continue to be unable to support them.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
