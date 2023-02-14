This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin).
Legislative and Education Committee Update update 2/7 through 2/10
There were 59 bills introduced over the week (total of 230) with 3 being passed to the Senate. The three that passed were H.161 An act relating to issuance of burning permits, H.46 An act relating to approval of the dissolution of Colchester Fire District No. 3 and H.89 An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity.
I would like to highlight a few of the larger more impactful bills that have been introduced and are currently in committees.
–H.208 An act relating to child care and early childhood education. (Public PreKindergarten Education)
–H.156 An act relating to incremental implementation of Green Mountain Care (Universal Health Care)
–H.66 An act relating to paid family and medical leave insurance.
–S.5 Affordable Heat Act (Senate Bill) (Clean Heat Standard)
Each of these bills propose some large systematic changes and implementation will impact many areas. Along with those impacts to the system other factors to consider are the funding mechanisms available, the overall effect on the State budget and most importantly the impact on the taxpayer. This has been explored to a point and preliminary numbers (approximates) are available for some of these bills but there are still a lot of unknowns. I have concerns regarding the cost of each individual bill as well as the cumulative effect it would have on the taxpayer and the State's fiscal health if all were to pass as structured.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the education committee this week we had several bills assigned to us H.179 An act reforming the State Board of Education, H.181 An act creating the Statewide Supervisory Union Study Committee, H.209 An act to allow public elementary school choice within a supervisory union and H.228 An act relating to financial literacy in Vermont’s public schools. We now have a total of six bills on our wall.
In particular, H.228 An act relating to financial literacy in Vermont’s public schools interests me and is one I could support as long as it is rolled out effectively. This would require all students to take one semester of personal finance in order to graduate High School. I spoke of this concept in an earlier update but now that the bill is officially introduced it allows the committee to explore it further.
We heard additional testimony on H.99, An act relating to the Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program, from the Deputy Adjunct General, Ken Gragg. It informally looks like this bill is favorable to all committee members and likely will be included in a larger bill to move forward.
On Thursday afternoon we heard some very compelling testimony on workforce shortages and the mental health care for students. Four Superintendents testified regarding the severe behaviors and student mental health crisis occurring within their school districts and the inability to find adequate support including through their designated mental health agencies. They were very open about their situations and you could hear the emotion in their voices when they testified. They all agreed that they are at their breaking point. Each Superintendent mentioned that they are having to create their own “mini mental health agencies” and alternative programs to help mitigate the needs and lack of outside support. They advocated for the State to help shore up the mental health agencies and the overall mental health system for the students of Vermont. In turn, they say it will free up schools to focus on the education of the student and allow the mental health professionals to do what they do best and support students with their mental health needs. For me, this was a very powerful conversation and helped solidify the need for some fundamental changes and assistance.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
