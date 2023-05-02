Legislative and Education Committee Update 4/25 through 4/28
On Friday afternoon, H.494 An act relating to making appropriations for the support of government (‘The Big Bill”/State Budget) was received back to the House from the Senate. While in the Senate, they made many changes and also added another percent of spending to the baseline, which raised the increase over last year's budget to 13%. This was not agreed to by the House, and a committee of conference was ordered. (This is where appointed members of both Legislative bodies get together and try to reach a compromise). I am hoping there will be some serious adjustments, but without significant reductions, including the removal of the DMV fee increases, I will continue to be unable to support this bill.
This week we passed bill S.73, An act relating to workers’ compensation coverage for firefighters with cancer, back to the Senate with an amendment. This bill helps to strengthen workers compensation coverage for all firefighters (career or professional volunteer) by expanding the types of cancer presumed to be a result of on duty exposure unless proven otherwise by a preponderance of the evidence. The bill also proposes to have the Division of Fire and Safety report to the Legislature the cost to provide annual or biennial cancer screenings for all Vermont career and professional volunteer firefighters and the projected cost to fund the replacement of personal protective equipment for all volunteer and career firefighters on a rolling basis so that all personal protective equipment is replaced within 10 years after being acquired. I fully supported this bill and feel it is a great step in helping to protect those who put their lives on the line to protect us.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the Education Committee we spent the week hearing testimony on S.56 An act relating to child care and early childhood education. As mentioned in last week's update, our Committee was tasked with ONLY looking at the education aspect of this bill. With the goal of voting this bill out of Committee this week, we were definitely on a time crunch to review and make changes as we felt necessary. I mentioned in my last update that I had concerns that the proposed bill narrowly focused on 4 year old children in PreK and essentially phased out current PreK services for 3 year old children. I voiced this concern again in committee and mentioned that I believe this would be a step backward and that it would be doing a disservice to that segment of our population. I’m glad to say that a section of the amendment we proposed changed the implementation/study language (if it is accepted) to more broadly look at continuing services for all PreK age students (ages 3-5) in all different formats to include a mixed delivery system. This bill is now in Ways and Means, where they will be looking at the Pupil Weight proposal and then it will go to Appropriations to figure out a path for funding. Below is a link to the Joint Fiscal Office note explaining the estimated annual cost of the proposed bill in its entirety.
https://ljfo.vermont.gov/assets/Publications/2023-2024-Senate-Bills/a4b0b7ff12/GENERAL-369627-v8-S_56_Child_Care_-_HouseED-Amend.pdf
On Thursday I had the privilege of helping to host the 2022 Vermont Eagle Scout recipients at the State House. Myself, Representative Michael Morgan and Senator David Weeks sponsored a House Concurrent Resolution (HCR95) honoring them. (This can be viewed by following the link to the General Assembly website above and typing HCR95 into the search bar) The class of 2022 had a total of 45 Scouts reaching Eagle level and one Venturing Scout reaching the highest level in that program (Summit Award) and included the first 4 Vermont females to achieve these Scout honors! The Scouts were treated to a ceremony in the State House Cedar Creek room and then had a luncheon at the Capitol Plaza where they heard from guest speaker Lt. Governor David Zuckerman and others. Myself and Representative Morgan were able to attend and were honored to be asked to participate in the award ceremony where we were given the chance to individually congratulate each Scout and present them with an official copy of the House Concurrent Resolution adopted in their honor. I am a big promoter of Scouting and all of the skills that come with the advancement journey in the program. I have no doubt that the Eagle Scouts we hosted will utilize these skills throughout their lives and will likely become the next leaders of our communities, businesses and State. Congratulations to all of them!
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.