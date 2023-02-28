This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin).
Legislative and Education Committee Update 2/21 through 2/24
The week remained relatively quiet with only one bill being passed to the Senate (H.76 An act related to captive insurance). I anticipate that with the amount of bills being introduced this will change drastically over the weeks ahead. We had 89 more bills introduced this week bringing the total to 378 bills so far this session.
This week H.145 the Budget Adjustment Act (BAA) was passed out of the Senate and came back to the House with a proposed amendment that would make several adjustments and decreases to certain line items. In a previous update I had explained that the House Appropriations Committee had added approximately $91 million dollars to what the Governor had requested for the BAA causing some, including myself, to not be able to fully support the bill. The bill gained approval by the majority of the House and was still passed to the Senate. Many of the Senate’s amendment adjustments were focused at reducing that extra $91 million dollars. The amendment was not agreed to by the House Appropriations Committee and on Friday it was voted on, by the House, to convene a Committee of Conference. The Committee of Conference is made up of three members from each body (House and Senate) and is tasked with meeting to try and rectify the differences surrounding the bill. I will update more as the process continues.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
The Education Committee had an influx of new bills this week with 10 being assigned. We now have 22 “on the wall”. Each of these bills will get an initial 15 minute introduction to our committee that includes some time for questions.
We continue to hear testimony regarding H.258, An act relating to the provision of State-funded education in districts that do not maintain an elementary or high school. The bill itself would require districts that don’t have their own elementary or high school to designate up to 3 public schools to use. Once designated, those would be the only choices for families in the district. The bill would also set a list of criteria that an independent school would need to fulfill in order to qualify as a designated school and receive public tuition dollars. These criteria would effectively eliminate almost all independent schools as an option (except for the four historical Academies. St. Johnsbury, Thetford, Burr and Burton and Lyndon Institute.)
The bill, as it is written, would not have much effect on The Milton School District but would most likely impact the ability for families in Georgia to utilize Rice Memorial. On the Statewide level this bill could have a very large impact on students and families in certain geographic areas because they do not have the economic ability to have brick and mortar public schools and rely heavily on independent schools for their education.
We also heard from the Vermont State Colleges about their plans to digitize their libraries. This has been a large topic of concern since its announcement. The Vermont State colleges are currently running on a deficit and have been tasked to eliminate $25 million dollars over the next 5 years ($5 million per year). They have been looking at all aspects of the college system to identify how this is going to happen. When looking at the libraries specifically they identified that 30% of their expenses were directly related to managing the physical collections. They further analyzed that the on site physical collection only accounted for 4% of usage among students and the other 96% of usage was already being obtained electronically. They explained that the library space would still remain available for studying and meetings with additional computers and copiers. The estimated savings for this transition would be approximately $1.5 million dollars this year.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.