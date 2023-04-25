Legislative and Education Committee Update 4/18 to 4/21
Some of the bigger bills are starting to roll in and this week’s main focus was S.5 (The Affordable Heat Act) which passed the House and has returned to the Senate with an amendment. If/when the Senate approves the amendment it will head to the Governor's desk where he is expected to veto the bill. The bill itself attempts to address an issue that I believe we can all, on some level, agree with, which is the desire and need to be conservation and environmentally mindful, and reduce emissions. The problem is that the path this bill puts us on creates many unknowns, has the potential for huge financial impacts, and starts a process that will be extremely hard to stop or even pause if future Legislation desires. It will also put the decision-making and rule-making processes in the hands of an unelected Commission (Public Utility Commission) which will make decisions that will be able to essentially bypass the ability to be fully vetted in a Legislative Committee process. Decisions that have this much of a potential fiscal impact on Vermonters deserve better than what this bill provides for oversight and transparency. As mentioned earlier, the potential fiscal impact of this bill could be huge. The reality of it is that no one really knows what the true cost is going to be when it is fully implemented. Many numbers have been thrown around (none of them good) ranging from .70 to $4.00 per gallon increases. Regardless of where the actual increase falls, the implementation of this bill will impact Vermonters by either forcing them to make costly updates to their home heating systems or by making them pay more for their home heating fuel. Neither are good options with the current workforce shortages and today’s economic climate. It will likely also impact the State financially by continuing with unrealistic benchmarks and opening the State up for lawsuits (by anyone) when we fail to achieve them. Although some have labeled this bill a study, they fail to divulge that this bill also implements the clean heat standard and clean heat credit system. Overall, Vermont has made significant improvements over the last several years in lowering our carbon emission footprint while leaving the choice of how it is accomplished up to the individual. We can continue to do this without this law. In my opinion, passing a law that creates an unneeded financial burden on Vermonters as a means to achieve arbitrary goals, is NOT a good way to legislate.
In the Education Committee we have officially taken possession of S.56 An act relating to child care and early childhood education. Taking possession means that it is officially in our Committee for review and possible amendments before it heads to the next Committee for the same. The Committee members have been notified that we will not have much time with it as the goal is to have a possible vote on it on Wednesday of next week to pass it on. The bill contains many different components that deal with child care and PreK education and our Committee will specifically focus on the education aspect. One part of the bill that I have already questioned and voiced my concerns about is the removal of the program that supplies 10 hours per week of PreK education for three year old children that is currently in place. As it stands, the bill that was passed to us contains the following education components:
– Establishes the Prekindergarten Education Implementation Committee to assist AOE in improving and expanding prekindergarten to children who are four years of age on a full-day basis by 7/1/26
– The program under consideration by the Committee would require a school district to provide prekindergarten education to all 4 year old children within the district in either a public school or by contract with private providers, or both.
– Replace the -0.54 weight for prekindergarten children with a weight of 1
– By 11/1/25, AOE is required to submit a plan to House Education, House Human Services, Senate Education, and Senate Health and Welfare to implement a second deputy secretary or commissioner position within AOE.
Link to S.56 Draft as introduced to the Education Committee: https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2024/WorkGroups/House%20Education/Bills/S.56/Drafts,%20Amendments,%20Legal%20Documents/S.56~Jessica%20Brumsted~House%20Committee%20on%20Human%20Services%20Committee%20Report~4-21-2023.pdf
Again, this bill contains a lot of other information pertaining to child care which can be viewed by following the link above. Please take an opportunity to look at it if you desire and provide input. This bill will be moving fast and Legislators need to hear all forms of feedback before the floor vote.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
