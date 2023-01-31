This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin).
January 24-27 Legislative and Education Committee update
Bills keep being introduced and sent to committees at a fast pace (124 so far this session) but there was no action advancing any on the House floor this week. The Education Committee finally had two bills assigned: H.99 An act relating to the Vermont National Guard Tuition Benefit Program and H.106 Education: freedom of expression; curriculum content. These bills will now be discussed within committee, have amendments suggested and possibly voted out of committee for floor action. It is important to note that just because a bill makes it to committee it doesn’t mean it will ever make it out. Many bills are never taken up and are “left on the wall” when the session closes.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
In the Education Committee we started some discussion around possible committee bills and are moving forward with a recommendation to repeal a current mandate on school districts and supervisory unions to use a Shared School District Data Management System. Unfortunately, the system that was chosen was more difficult to implement than anticipated and did not always work as intended or satisfy the needs of the districts.
Other topics that were discussed in committee included:
– Budget Adjustment Act and The Agency of Education Carryover and Reversion
This is the process where budgets are analyzed and unspent appropriations are either carried over for anticipated expenses or reverted back to the general fund or education fund. One of the larger reversions, $27.3 million, comes from the Special Education Fund. It was noted that a large portion of this was due to an overly cautious estimate being used last year to help cover the transition in funding from the reimbursement model to the census block grant model as dictated by Act 173. All carryover and reversion monies will be brought to the House floor for General Assembly approval.
– School Facilities and Act 72
Vermont School Districts are faced with aging and in some cases dilapidated infrastructure (Buildings etc.) caused by deferred maintenance. The Agency of Education is trying to understand the scope of the problem and is moving forward with a facilities assessment to identify and help prioritize the highest needs for funding. Simultaneously, they are deciding what policy criterias need to be put in place to ensure that Districts are appropriately maintaining their facilities. (Facility maintenance has always been decided through budgeting on the local level.)
– School Construction Funding
The Vermont State Treasurer, Michael Pieciak, gave a briefing on how we might move forward with school construction funding using a Rhode Island case study. He explained that there wasn’t a clear path yet and the information gathered from the facilities assessment report (mentioned above) was going to be vital in the decision making process.
– Workforce Development
This discussion centered around addressing workforce shortages through the idea of developing current employees and allowing them to seek career advancing paid apprenticeships as a pathway towards possible teacher licensure.
(All supporting documents provided by witnesses are publicly accessible through the House Education Committee page on the Vermont General Assembly website.)
Lastly, I am proud to say that I have joined the Rural Caucus which is a tri-partisan group of Legislators that come together to focus on issues that affect rural Vermonters. This week we decided on a group of bills we thought should be rolled together and proposed as an Omnibus bill. Some of the areas addressed through this bill will be Housing, Emergency Medical Services, Trades Education and Regional Small Business Assistance. I look forward to continuing to work with this caucus to help advance rural Vermont.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
