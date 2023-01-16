This column is from Rep. Michael Morgan (R-Grand Isle Chittenden).
Legislative Update, Jan. 10-13
Greetings from Montpelier! This was our first full week of legislative session. Bills are being introduced at a brisk pace. All committees are starting to get into the meat of their work. As I mentioned last week, I am assigned to the Government Operations and Military Affairs Committee (which I’ll use the acronym GOMA in the balance of this). Again, this is a great fit for me as a long-time municipal government person as a Selectman and 38 years of experience in the military.
For those that want to know about various bills and where they stand; that process is in its infancy stages and we are merely introducing bills. However, in one instance, my committee had the first actionable bill in House Bill 42. H.42 is an “Act relating to temporary alternative procedures for annual municipal meetings and electronic meetings of public bodies.” This bill seeks to continue pandemic provisions for our municipal bodies to have the ability to meet remotely if they choose. The reason for the bill is that the current law only allows for this to through Jan. 15, 2023. Town Clerks, for the most part, are greatly desiring this capability for their communities. It gives them options for the public having access to the meetings for a whole plethora of reasons – the Clerks found this to be a very useful tool during the pandemic. If passed, which I fully expect it to do so, it would extend these provisions through July 1 of 2024. So, in essence, it would cover the next two town meeting cycles. The bill is currently sitting in the Ways and Means committee and I am confident that it will be “fast tracked” for passage in the next week.
In GOMA we do already have several bills that have been introduced and are sitting on our “wall.” That means it is a bill that has potential to be taken up by the committee and taking testimony towards its passage (or not). There are a whole host of reasons that bills may or may not leave the “wall” for committee consideration. Other bills sitting out there on the wall are: Modification of the reapportionment process (H.20); Establishment of credit for temporary state employment (H.52); and Amending definition of cider vs. hard cider (H.7). There are more but these are just a few examples. If course, all the other committees have their own bills for consideration.
This past week, we also had our first National Guard Caucus meeting, of which I’m a member. We had briefings from the Selective Service, VT Director. We were briefed, that sadly, VT had one of the poorest levels of participation in this mandatory requirement for 18–26-year-olds. What folks may not realize is that lack of participation, in addition to being a violation of federal law, can deny these folks access to state and federal jobs. We also were introduced to the newly formed, national level program in the Guard for the Integrative Primary Prevention Program (IPPP). Each state is allocated a program in this arena with several full-time employees to administer this program. The program will focus on prevention of sexual assault, harassment, substance abuse and suicide prevention. We also received a brief on the newly created Provost Marshall position. We also dialoged on the initiative of the Guard reaching out to New Americans that are lawful permanent residents for joining our National Guard.
As always, it is an honor to serve you and I can be reached at: 802-881-7835 or mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us with concerns or questions.
Representative Michael Morgan
